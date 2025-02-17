Poultry Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025: Gaining Traction with Rising Incidence of Diseases and Advancements

The Business Research Company

Poultry Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The poultry diagnostics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.” — The Business Research Company

Is the Poultry diagnostics Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

A close look at the poultry diagnostics market uncovers a rapid growth trajectory in recent years. The market size will swell from $0.63 billion in 2024 to $0.69 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.2%. The historic growth predominantly stems from increasing government initiatives for poultry health, a surge in avian diseases, a growing incidence of poultry diseases, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and an increase in poultry production. This progressive market trend promises exciting prospects for industry stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of early market entry and competitive positioning.

Going forward, the poultry diagnostics market is poised for robust growth. It is expected to reach $1.01 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Factors driving growth in the forecast period include an increasing demand for diagnostic testing, a growing demand for poultry-derived products, higher awareness and adoption rates of biosecurity measures, government initiatives, regulatory support, and an increased preference for point-of-care diagnostics. Technological advancements, the adoption of molecular diagnostics, the integration of artificial intelligence, and machine learning for disease detection, next-generation sequencing, and innovative diagnostic tests are significant trends forecasted in the coming years.

What Drives The Poultry diagnostics Market Growth?

Propelling the market forward is the rising incidence of poultry diseases. These various health issues affect domesticated birds raised for meat, eggs, or feathers and can significantly hamper poultry's health and productivity. Not only does this lead to economic losses in the poultry industry, but it also underscores the need for effective diagnostic measures. Various factors contribute to the rising incidence of these diseases, including intensive farming practices, nutritional deficiencies, environmental stressors, and emerging pathogens.

Who Are The Key Players In The Poultry diagnostics Market?

Poultry diagnostics tools play a crucial role in combating the surge in poultry diseases. Early detection, product safety assurance, research support, and thorough understanding of flock health significantly contribute to the sustainability and productivity of the poultry industry. Major companies operating in this sector include Boehringer Ingelheim, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zoetis Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Neogen Corporation, Heska Corporation, Hygiena LLC, Vimian Group AB, Devex, GD Animal Health, Innovative Diagnostics, HIPRA Corporation, BioNote Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., MEGACOR Diagnostik GmBh, Clementia Biotech, and Medgene Labs.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Poultry diagnostics Global Market?

Emerging trends in the poultry diagnostics market accentuate the strides made by these instrumental companies. They focus on developing innovative products like test reagents to bolster the efficiency and accuracy of diagnosing and monitoring poultry health, specifically for detecting the presence of robenidine, an anticoccidial agent widely used to prevent coccidiosis in poultry.

How Is The Poultry diagnostics Market Segmented?

The poultry diagnostics market report discerns different segments –

1 By Product: Instruments, Consumables, And Kits

2 By Technology: Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay ELISA, Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR, Immunofluorescent Assay, Hemagglutination Assay, Other Technologies

3 By Disease Indication: Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease, Mycoplasma, Infectious Bursal Disease, Other Disease Indications

4 By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratories, Other End-Users.

Further segmentation is as follows:

1 By Instruments: PCR Machines, Microbiological Analyzers, Immunoassay Analyzers, Hematology Analyzers, Spectrophotometers, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Electrolyte Analyzers

2 By Consumables: Test Reagents, Diagnostic Kits, Culture Media, Antibodies And Antigens, PCR Kits, Disposable Pipettes And Tips, Blood Collection Tubes

3 By Kits: PCR Diagnostic Kits, ELISA Kits, Rapid Test Kits, Serological Test Kits, Antibody Detection Kits, PCR-Based Poultry Disease Kits, Disease-Specific Diagnostic Kits

What is the Regional Analysis Of Poultry diagnostics Market?

Regional insights indicate North America as the largest region in the poultry diagnostics market in 2024, with other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa also contributing to the market growth.

