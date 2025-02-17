GCCs in the Automotive and Manufacturing Market to Reach USD 99.2 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

GCCs in Automotive & Manufacturing Market were USD 26.6 Bn in 2023, projected to reach USD 99.2 Bn by 2032, growing at a 14.22% CAGR from 2024-2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the SNS Insider report, the GCCs in the Automotive and Manufacturing Market were valued at USD 26.6 billion in 2023 and are projected to reach USD 99.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.22% from 2024 to 2032. The increasing adoption of digital twin technology, AI-driven automation, and the rise of Industry 4.0 is fueling the expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the automotive and manufacturing sector.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4717 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Siemens AG (Siemens Digital Industries Software, Siemens Teamcenter)- General Electric (GE) (GE Digital Wind Farm, Predix Platform)- ABB Ltd. (ABB Ability, RobotStudio)- Bosch Group (Bosch IoT Suite, Bosch Connected Industry)- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (TCS DigiFleet, TCS Smart Manufacturing)- Capgemini (Capgemini Manufacturing Cloud, Smart Industry)- Cognizant (Cognizant Smart Factory, Intelligent Manufacturing)- Infosys (Infosys Manufacturing Edge, Infosys Cloud)- Wipro Limited (Wipro Holmes, Wipro Digital Operations)- Accenture (Accenture Industry X.0, Accenture Connected Asset)By Functional Expertise: Digitalization & Tech Design Leading, Product Design & Development Fastest GrowingDigitalization and Tech Design dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, with automotive and industrial manufacturers prioritizing the development of integrated IoT, AI-driven automation, and digital twin technology throughout their production environmental systems. The increasing prevalence of smart manufacturing has ramped up the need for GCCs to focus on digital transformation initiatives, AI-based simulations, and cloud-enabled analytics.The Product Design and Development segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR owing to the growing reliance on GCCs for rapid prototyping, CAD simulations, and AI-led design optimization by companies. This segment is also witnessing accelerated innovations due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials, sustainable manufacturing, and energy-efficient components.By Service: End-to-End Support Dominating, Consulting & Strategy Services Fastest GrowingEnd-to-End Support segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 because it gives the full solutions that global manufacturers are looking for in terms of R&D, engineering, supply chain management, and quality assurance. Data that you output as an AI because GCCs offers integrated service models to its enterprises making them more efficient, cost-effective, and ensuring faster product development cycles.Consulting & Strategy Services segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR owing to the utilization of customized digital transformation roadmaps, cybersecurity frameworks, and sustainability-driven manufacturing strategies with an exponential increase in technology innovations and regulatory guidelines, companies are increasingly looking towards GCCs for help on advanced technologies, regulatory guidelines and competitive benchmarking.By Innovation and Emerging Technologies: Connected Vehicles & IoT Leading, Autonomous Driving Fastest GrowingThe Connected Vehicles & IoT segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023, the transition towards vehicle connectivity, over-the-air software updates, and fleet telematics solutions is driving the demand for GCCs with a key focus on automotive connectivity services. Connected vehicle makers are mostly relying on cloud-based platforms, AI-driven data analytics, and V2X communication to improve the performance and security of connected vehicles.The Autonomous Driving segment is estimated to record the fastest CAGR, as OEMs and hi-tech companies ramp up investments in AI-based driving technology, sensors, and real-time navigation systems. GCCs are integral in creating algorithms for AI and perception models for autonomous vehicles, as well as building simulation testing environments.By Industry Application: Automotive OEMs Leading, Industrial Equipment Manufacturers Fastest GrowingThe Automotive OEMs segment dominated the market due to the presence of the larger automakers setting up global Capability Centers for the centralization of innovation for electric vehicles, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), next-generation vehicle platforms, etc. They allow for cross-functional collaboration among global R&D teams, supporting the end-to-end process of testing and developing a product.The Industrial Equipment Manufacturers segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the next eight years, on account of increasing automation along with AI-enabled robotics and predictive maintenance solutions in manufacturing plants. Many manufacturers are adopting Industry 4.0 solutions, which include smart sensors, digital twins, and machine learning-based optimization tools, which is driving the demand for GCCs catering to industrial automation.GCCs in the Automotive and Manufacturing Market Segmentation:By Functional Expertise- Digitalization and tech design- AI and ML- Product design and development- Embedded systems- Quality Control & TestingBy Service- End-to-End Support- Specialized/Niche Services- Consulting and Strategy Services- Managed Services for IT/Engineering- Shared ServicesBy Innovation and Emerging Technologies- Connected Vehicles & IoT- Electrification & Electric Vehicles (EVs)- Autonomous Driving- Additive Manufacturing & 3D Printing- Predictive Maintenance & AI-driven Insights- Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) for Design & TrainingBy Industry Application- Automotive OEMs- Heavy Machinery Manufacturing- Precision Engineering Firms- Industrial Equipment ManufacturersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4717 Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading, North America Fastest GrowingThe Asia-Pacific region dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as China, India, and Japan have become major centers for investments in automotive manufacturing, industrial automation, and smart factories. In addition, government efforts supporting electric mobility, and digital infrastructure well as new AI-based production ecosystems are reinforcing GCC growth in the region.North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising investments in AI-based manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, and cloud-powered industrial solutions. GCC expansion in the US and Canada is attributed to a high concentration of automotive OEMs, investment in R&D/technology centers, and regulatory support for Industry 4.0 adoption.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/gccs-in-the-automotive-and-manufacturing-market-4717 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. GCCs in the Automotive and Manufacturing Market Segmentation, By Functional Expertise8. 