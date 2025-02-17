AI CCTV Market Size to grow at 15.12% CAGR to Cross USD 70.73 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

AI CCTV Market Size & Growth Analysis

The AI CCTV Market Driven by demand for smart surveillance, leveraging AI for real-time threat detection, facial recognition, and automated security analytics.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The AI CCTV Market size was valued at USD 19.95 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 70.73 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.12% during 2024-2032.”The AI CCTV market is experiencing rapid growth and evolution, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence technology. This market segment consists of surveillance systems that use AI algorithms to analyze video feeds for potential threats or abnormalities. With the integration of deep learning and computer vision technologies, these AI CCTV systems are able to accurately identify objects, individuals, and behaviors in real-time, allowing for more efficient monitoring and response capabilities. The increasing demand for enhanced security measures across various industries such as retail, transportation, and banking has fueled the adoption of AI-powered CCTV solutions. Additionally, the development of cloud-based platforms and the internet of things (IoT) have further expanded the capabilities and applications of AI CCTV systems. As a result, the global AI CCTV market is projected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, offering improved safety and security solutions for businesses and organizations worldwide.Get Free Sample Report of AI CCTV Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1252 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Eagle Eye Networks- Axis Communications AB- D-Link Corporation- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.- Panasonic Corporation- FLIR Systems Inc.- VIVOTEK Inc.- Hanwha Techwin America- Swann- Hikvision- Dahua Technology- Honeywell- Bosch Security Systems- Avigilon (a Motorola Solutions company)- Sony Corporation- CP Plus- Cisco Meraki- Tyco (Johnson Controls)- Genetec- Pelco- Mobotix- Uniview- Fujitsu.Key Market SegmentationBy Camera, Drone Camera Dominating and PTZ Camera Fastest GrowingIn 2023, dome cameras dominated the AI CCTV market with a 36% share, owing to their flexible design, wide coverage area, and enhanced security features. Commonly found in commercial and public spaces — malls, airports and offices — their elegant design melds with surroundings to obscure them from unwanted eyes. These dome cameras are equipped with AI-powered features like facial recognition and motion detection that enhance real-time surveillance. Hikvision's dome cameras play a key role in smart city projects, offering high-quality video and AI analytics for traffic monitoring and crowd management.PTZ cameras are expected to witness rapid growth from 2024-2032 owing to their ability to cover a larger area observing with precision while zooming and controlling movement. Axis Communications' PTZ cameras are widely used for catching live crowd tracking at stadiums and city surveillance. By Offering, Software Dominating and Hardware Fastest GrowingIn 2023, the software segment led the AI CCTV market with a 41% share, fuelling innovation and upgrades in the smart city, infrastructure, and connected living space. 3D printing is the manufacturing of products through building a material layer by layer until the desired shape is achieved. These systems use facial recognition, and anomaly detection methodologies to ensure security and help organizations detect and predict threats giving them insights. Leading providers like Hikvision and Dahua Technology offer AI-powered video analysis to make surveillance more proactive.The hardware segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032, due to increased demand for high-definition cameras incorporated with AI-supporting tools. Demand for smart cameras, IoT and other rugged surveillance equipment is rising as security concerns grow. Decreasing prices of AI hardware is facilitating AI-driven security tools for businesses of all sizes.By, Deployment, Cloud Dominating and On-Premise Fastest GrowingIn 2023, the cloud segment led the AI CCTV market with a 56% share, due in part to the increasing demand for scalable and flexible security solutions. Cloud-based solutions allow for easy access to video footage and data storage without the need for large-scale on-site hardware. Cloud infrastructure providers and web hosting, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) enable AI-powered CCTV, where the intelligence saves time and resources, with online alerts and real-time environmental scans, as well as artificial intelligence for situational awareness.The On-premise segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2024-2032, despite requiring significant investment in physical infrastructure. On-premise systems provide enhanced data security and regulatory compliance. Axis Communications offers robust on-site AI CCTV solutions that integrate with existing security systems, featuring advanced capabilities like facial recognition and behavior analysis, ensuring real-time insights without reliance on external servers.By End User, commercial dominating and Residential Fastest GrowingThe commercial segment dominated the AI CCTV market in 2023, due to the significant uptake of AI solutions in offices, retail stores, shopping malls and public infrastructure. Businesses adopt AI-based surveillance to track real-time faces and detect advanced threats among their systems for more efficient operation The demand for cloud-based AI CCTV solutions is particularly strong in commercial settings due to scalability and remote access capabilities.The residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2024-2032, due to the growing concerns regarding home security. AI-enhanced features such as motion detection, automated alerts, and remote monitoring are making AI CCTV more affordable for homeowners. Declining costs and user-friendly systems are further accelerating residential market expansion. Regional Analysis: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows RapidlyIn 2023, North America dominated the AI CCTV market with over 35% share, due to early adoption of advanced surveillance technologies coupled with strong infrastructure and considerable investments in AI-powered security solutions. That has led to some unique government applications in the U.S. and Canada where artificial intelligence-based monitoring is being used to create safer public environments including transportation, retail, and health care. AI CCTV systems are widely used for traffic surveillance, crime detection, and workplace security.Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the fastest rate from 2024-2032, driven by rapid urbanization, increased government investment in smart city projects, and emerging public safety concerns. China, Japan and India are leading the way in the AI surveillance rollout, harnessing their digital infrastructure to better analyze and manage cities, control traffic conditions and prevent crime.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. AI CCTV Market Segmentation, by Camera TypeChapter 8. AI CCTV Market Segmentation, by OfferingChapter 9. AI CCTV Market Segmentation, by DeploymentChapter 10. AI CCTV Market Segmentation, by End UserChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…

