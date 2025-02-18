USTA Atlanta Announces Targeted Partnership with GoTennis! Foundation to Broaden Tennis Opportunities in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USTA Atlanta, the premier organization dedicated to growing and promoting tennis in the metro Atlanta area, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the GoTennis! Foundation on a case-by-case basis. This partnership represents a shared commitment to increasing accessibility and expanding opportunities for tennis enthusiasts throughout the region, while maintaining the unique objectives of each organization.USTA Atlanta’s mission is to promote and develop the growth of tennis in metro Atlanta. This includes strategic priorities of community engagement and visibility, strengthening facility partnerships, and an emphasis on volunteer development. USTA Atlanta recognizes that GoTennis! Foundation’s targeted initiatives address key barriers to participation, making tennis a more accessible and affordable sport.The GoTennis! Foundation spearheads impactful initiatives, including:· Enhancing Accessibility: Building hitting walls in metro Atlanta to provide free, accessible practice opportunities for players of all skill levels.· Supporting High Schools: Supplying essential training equipment to high school tennis teams to ensure affordability and bolster athletic programs.· Empowering Young Athletes: Sponsoring promising young players, positioning tennis as a competitive and viable alternative to other sports, creating opportunities for athletes to thrive in professional pathways.While USTA Atlanta and the GoTennis! Foundation share common goals, they will selectively partner on specific projects and initiatives, including:· Expanding the installation of hitting walls in targeted communities to provide more access to public tennis resources.· Supporting youth sponsorship programs by offering equipment , coaching, and financial aid on an event-by-event basis.· Hosting joint events, including community engagement workshops and online campaigns, to inspire participation and promote the sport.“We are excited to partner with the GoTennis! Foundation on projects that align with our mission and benefit the Atlanta tennis community,” said Amy O’Connell, Executive Director of USTA Atlanta. “By working together on select initiatives, we can create meaningful opportunities for players of all ages and backgrounds.”Shaun Boyce, cofounder of the GoTennis! Foundation, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Working with USTA Atlanta is a game-changer for our initiatives. Together, we can remove barriers and make tennis an accessible, affordable, and exciting sport for everyone in the metro Atlanta area.”This case-by-case partnership will enable both organizations to remain focused on their respective missions while collaborating where goals align, ensuring a fair and inclusive approach to growing the sport in metro Atlanta.For updates on projects, events, and ways to get involved, visit ustaatlanta.com and https://letsgotennis.com/foundation/ About USTA AtlantaUSTA Atlanta is dedicated to promoting and growing tennis in the metro Atlanta area. It is the largest USTA Community Tennis Association in the country.About the GoTennis! FoundationThe GoTennis! Foundation strives to serve as an independent resource and advocate for the racquet sports industry.### END ###

