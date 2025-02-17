Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Accelerates Growth with Lightweight Innovation & Performance Demand Report 2023-2032

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Trend

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market by Application (Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), Material (Aluminum, Silicon and Others), and Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global aluminum alloy wheel market size was valued at $16,364.3 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $31,929.6 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10064 Aluminum alloy wheels are special type of light weight alloy wheels which are designed to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. Moreover, aluminum alloy wheels installed in a vehicle gives an descent look to the vehicle as well as are durable and long lasting in all weather conditions. With the increasing income of individuals across the globe, the demand for light weight components has increased which has supplemented the growth of the aluminum alloy wheels across the globe.The key manufacturers operating in aluminum alloy wheels market are inclined towards developing or casting alloy wheels are inclined towards casting aluminum casted alloy wheels for all types of vehicles which supplements the growth of the market across the the globe. For instance, in September 2023, Maxion Wheels developed the latest light vehicle wheel innovation technology, Maxion BIONIC. It is developed by teams in Brazil, Mexico, the U.S, and Germany. Maxion BIONIC answers the growing demand from OEMs for affordable, stylish, and sustainable wheel solutions, especially for light vehicle programs where wheel load is increasing. Such developments create growth opportunities for the market.In addition, as of 2020, alloy wheel sales for trucks were up at least 32%, which has also proved to be a factor supplementing the growth of the market in different countries. Moreover, with rise in sales of vehicles, the sale of associated components such as aluminum alloy wheels has also increased subsequently. Increase in sales and production of all types of vehicles in developing and developed countries due to the growing mobility and investment in the transportation sector is expected to boost the growth of the market across the globe.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10064 With the rising competition towards the production of light weight vehicles, the OEMs operating across the globe are focused to acquire new technology for the vehicles. This has enabled vehicle component manufacturers to develop light weight and efficient products to be used in automobiles, which has created a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe. With the upgradation of technology, the vehicle production across the globe has increased by around 6% in 2022 as compared to 2021, followed by a stagnant growth in the production of automotive components across the globe.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐲 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐈𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Uno Minda entered into a collaboration with Kosei Aluminium Co. Ltd. to introduce a premium range of alloy wheels in the Indian aftermarket. These alloy wheels, available in different sizes and designs, enhance acceleration, road handling, and fuel efficiency, ensuring safer riding.𝐈𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Maxion Wheels introduced Maxion BIONIC, the latest light vehicle wheel innovation technology. Developed by teams across Brazil, Mexico, the U.S., and Germany, Maxion BIONIC addresses the increasing demand from OEMs for affordable, stylish, and sustainable wheel solutions, particularly for light vehicle programs with increasing wheel load.𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Wheels India Limited launched flow form technology incorporated into cast alloy wheels, considered one of the most advanced manufacturing technologies in the wheel industry. This innovative technology involves applying pressure to the inner barrel of the wheel while spinning and after casting.𝐈𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, Maxion Wheels partnered with Inci Holding to establish a new truck steel wheels plant in Turkey, with an investment of $150 million. The collaboration aims to build a plant that will offer forged aluminum Commercial Vehicle (CV) wheels, starting in 2024.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aluminum-alloy-wheel-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Uno MindaMaxion WheelsWheels India LimitedEnkei International, Inc.Mobis India LimitedStatus WheelsHowmet AerospaceImage Wheels International Ltd.Wheel Pros.Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminium Wheel Co., Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the aluminum alloy wheel market . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 