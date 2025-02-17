Growth Of Precision Medicine Boosts Market: A Key Driver Transforming The Single Cell Multiomics Market 2025

Single Cell Multiomics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Is the Single cell multiomics Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The single cell multiomics market size has seen exponential growth in recent years, swelling from $3.97 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $4.85 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.1%. This growth during the historic period can mainly be attributed to factors such as a spike in research funding, heightened demand for personalized medicine, an increase in cancer research, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and burgeoning academic and clinical research.

Fast-forward to 2029, the single cell multiomics market size is projected to further skyrocket to $10.69 billion, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.8%. Key drivers behind this expected surge include the growing adoption of precision medicine, a keen focus on rare diseases, increased interest in stem cell research, multiplying clinical research studies, and a rising demand for high throughput screening.

What Drives The Single cell multiomics Market Growth?

A significant driver anticipated to fuel the growth of the single cell multiomics market is the increasing demand for precision medicine. Precision medicine is a medical approach specifically tailored to the individual characteristics of each patient. Rising popularity of precision medicine is driven by advancements in genomic research, enhanced data analysis capabilities, and a heightened understanding of personalized healthcare advantages. Single-cell multiomics provides detailed insights into cellular heterogeneity and molecular mechanisms, enabling highly personalized treatments tailored to individual patients' unique cellular profiles. As an example of the upward trend, around 34% of all newly approved therapies in 2022 were new personalized medicines, indicating a substantial increase, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based professional membership organization.

Who Are The Key Players In The Single cell multiomics Market?

In line with the growing demand and promising market projections, key industry players have been actively staking their claims in the market. Major companies operating in the single cell multiomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Illumina Inc., BioRad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., BioTechne Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec BV & Co KG, BGI Genomics Co Ltd., 10x Genomics Inc., and many more.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Single cell multiomics Market?

An emerging trend marking the landscape of this market is the development of single-cell multiomics tests to enhance the accuracy and resolution of cellular analysis. A case in point is Mission Bio, a U.S-based biotechnology company that in June 2024, launched Tapestri Single-cell Multiple Myeloma Multiomics Solution, enabling comprehensive profiling of multiple myeloma at single-cell resolution. This solution is instrumental in helping translational researchers and drug developers understand therapy resistance and identify drivers of disease evolution at stages such as monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance MGUS and smoldering multiple myeloma SMM.

How Is The Single cell multiomics Market Segmented?

Taking a closer look at the market segmentation, the single cell multiomics market is segmented by type, technique, application, and end user. Single cell genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics form the types. Techniques encompass single cell isolation and dispensing, and single cell analysis. Applications go from oncology and cell biology to neurology, immunology, and stem cell research. The end users are primarily academic institutes, contract research organizations, and pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Single cell multiomics Market?

As for regional perspectives, North America trailed by Asia-Pacific were the largest and the fastest-growing regions respectively in the single cell multiomics market in 2024. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

