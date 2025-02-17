In-Depth Analysis Of The Pulmonary Artery Catheters Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2034

Pulmonary Artery Catheter Global Market Report 2025

The model predicts a growth in the pulmonary artery catheters market with a valuation of $1.2 billion in 2024 to $1.26 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.9%. The strength of the market is confirmed by historical data attributing this rise to an aging population, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, high prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, expanding incidences of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, and a sharp upturn in the demand for advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems.

What is Projected for the Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market by 2029?

The projections for the pulmonary artery catheter market are positive. It is anticipated that the market size will continue its ascent, growing to reach $1.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.6%. This substantial growth is predicted due to factors such as escalating health issues related to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits, the increased prevalence of smoking and alcohol consumption, sizable investments in the healthcare sector, and the rise in healthcare expenditure. Crucial developments that could stimulate growth in this period include progress in non-invasive or minimally invasive techniques such as echocardiography, improvement in ways for monitoring hemodynamics, and catering to the increasing demand for personalization of hemodynamic monitoring.

What is Driving the Growth in the Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market?

The principal engine of growth for the pulmonary artery catheter market is the upsurge in the incidence of heart and lung diseases. As more people lead sedentary lives, consume unhealthy diets, and suffer from underdiagnosis and treatment gaps, there is a resulting increase in demand for pulmonary artery catheters that measure heart and lung function by monitoring pressures within the pulmonary artery so as to diagnose and manage these diseases. This trend is illustrated by figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare which estimated that in 2022, around 638,000 people in Australia - 2.5% of the population - were living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported that heart disease claimed the lives of 702,880 people in 2022, representing 1 in every 5 deaths.

What Major Companies Are Involved in the Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market?

Several major companies are active in the pulmonary artery catheter market, including Cardinal Health Corp, Medtronic Inc., Becton Dickinson And Company, Philips Healthcare Corp, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Smiths Medical Group, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Vygon SA, AngioDynamics Inc., Relisys Medical Devices Limited, and QXMédical LLC.

What are the Key Emerging Trends in the Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market?

In the wake of strong competition, these key industry players are striving to innovate by developing groundbreaking products like endovascular catheters. These new developments allow more accurate hemodynamic monitoring and facilitate minimally invasive procedures for assessing cardiac function and pulmonary pressures. An example of these advancements is the BASHIR .035 and BASHIR S-B endovascular catheters which were launched in 2024 by the US-based medical device company, Thrombolex Inc., for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism PE.

How is the Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Segmented?

The pulmonary artery catheter market is divided according to:

1 Product: Four Lumen Artery Catheter, Five Lumen Artery Catheter, Six Lumen Artery Catheter, Other Product Types

2 Application: Intensive Care Units ICUs, Non-Intensive Care Units ICUs, Other Applications

3 Model Of Delivery: Hospitals, Long Term Care Facilities, Other End Users

Under these main headings, more specific categories include:

1 Four Lumen Artery Catheter: Standard Four Lumen Catheter, Thermodilution Four Lumen Catheter, Specialty Four Lumen Catheter

2 Five Lumen Artery Catheter: Standard Five Lumen Catheter, Thermodilution Five Lumen Catheter, Specialty Five Lumen Catheter

3 Six Lumen Artery Catheter: Standard Six Lumen Catheter, Thermodilution Six Lumen Catheter, Specialty Six Lumen Catheter

4 Other Product Types: Introducer Sheath Catheters, Pressure Monitoring Catheters, Specialty Catheters, Disposable Pulmonary Artery Catheters

Where Does the Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Stand Regionally?

North America led the global market for pulmonary artery catheters in 2024. Other regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

