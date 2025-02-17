Chromium Salts Market Set to Reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2035 Amid Growing Industrial Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global chromium salts market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2025 to USD 7.5 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 4.1%. This growth is driven by increased demand in industries such as dyes and pigments, leather tanning, metallurgy, and catalysts. However, environmental and health concerns associated with hexavalent chromium compounds are prompting manufacturers to seek safer, eco-friendly alternatives. Regionally, North America and Europe hold significant market shares due to their established automotive and metal finishing industries, with a notable shift towards sustainable manufacturing practices.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chromium salts market is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 7.5 billion by 2035 from an estimated USD 5.0 billion in 2025. This growth is driven by the increased utilization of chromium salts in key industries, including metallurgy, leather tanning, dyes and pigments, and catalysts.

Chromium salts, particularly Chromium (III) and Chromium (VI), play a vital role in several industrial processes. While Chromium (III) salts are widely used in leather tanning and corrosion-resistant coatings, Chromium (VI) salts continue to find applications in pigments and catalysts despite stringent regulatory constraints.

Key Market Trends and Highlights

Expanding Metallurgy Sector

Chromium salts are crucial in metallurgical applications, particularly in stainless steel production and electroplating processes. Rising Leather Tanning Industry Demand

Chromium (III) salts dominate the tanning industry due to their effectiveness in providing durable and high-quality leather. Regulatory Challenges for Chromium (VI) Salts

Strict environmental regulations are impacting the usage of Chromium (VI) salts, leading to increased investment in alternatives. Growing Application in Dyes and Pigments

Chromium salts continue to be essential in the production of vibrant, long-lasting dyes and pigments used in textiles and coatings.

"The Chromium Salts Market is poised for steady growth, driven by demand from metallurgy, leather tanning, and dyes industries. With a projected CAGR of 4.1%, industrial advancements and regulatory adaptations will shape the market landscape," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)





Key Takeaways from Chromium Salts Study:

Market projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2025 to USD 7.5 billion by 2035.

Expected CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.

Metallurgy remains the largest application segment.

Stringent regulations are limiting the growth of Chromium (VI) salts.

Asia-Pacific expected to dominate market share due to high industrial demand.



Consumption Analysis of the Chromium Salts Market

Automotive Claims High Demand for Chromium Salts

The automotive industry extensively uses chromium salts for coatings, corrosion resistance, and alloy production. Growing automotive manufacturing and demand for high-performance materials fuel the segment’s growth.

Reinforced PA 6 Segment to Hold High Demand for Chromium Salts

Reinforced Polyamide 6 (PA 6) benefits from chromium-based catalysts in polymer synthesis, enhancing its strength and durability, making it suitable for automotive and industrial applications.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Manufacturers: Increasing demand from end-use industries offers expansion opportunities.

Increasing demand from end-use industries offers expansion opportunities. Investors: Stable growth potential with regulatory-driven market shifts.

Stable growth potential with regulatory-driven market shifts. End Users: Improved product performance and evolving sustainability measures.





Key Findings in the Global Chromium Salts Market Study:

Metallurgy dominates the market due to stainless steel production and surface treatments.

the market due to stainless steel production and surface treatments. Leather tanning remains a key segment , primarily utilizing Chromium (III) salts.

, primarily utilizing Chromium (III) salts. Chromium (VI) salts face declining usage , but still retain niche applications in catalysts and pigments.

, but still retain niche applications in catalysts and pigments. Asia-Pacific remains a high-growth region, driven by demand from China, Japan, and South Korea.

Regional Analysis of the Chromium Salts Market

United States Analysis: The USA market is influenced by stringent environmental regulations that are restricting Chromium (VI) usage. However, Chromium (III) salts continue to see demand in metallurgy and leather applications.

United Kingdom Analysis: The UK is focusing on sustainable alternatives to traditional chromium salts, with research into eco-friendly tanning agents and corrosion-resistant coatings.

European Union Analysis: The EU market is shaped by REACH regulations, leading to a decline in Chromium (VI) salts while driving growth in Chromium (III)-based applications.

Japan Analysis: Japan remains a key player in high-quality chromium compounds for electronics, catalysis, and specialized coatings, supported by advanced manufacturing technologies.

South Korea Analysis: South Korea’s strong automotive and electronics industries continue to drive demand for chromium salts, particularly in coatings and corrosion protection.

Country-wise insights for the Chromium Salts Market:

Country CAGR (2025-2035) USA 3.6 % UK 3.2 % European Union 3.8 % Japan 3.4 % South Korea 3.7 %





Segmentation Outlook

Chromium III Salts Dominate the Market Due to Extensive Industrial Applications: Chromium (III) salts are widely used in leather tanning, coatings, and corrosion-resistant treatments, making them the preferred segment.

Chromium VI Salts Witness Significant Demand Despite Regulatory Challenges: Despite environmental concerns, Chromium (VI) salts remain in use for catalysts, pigments, and electroplating, though substitutes are emerging.

Metallurgy Remains the Largest Application Segment for Chromium Salts: The metallurgy sector continues to be the dominant user of chromium salts, particularly in stainless steel manufacturing and alloy processing.

Tanning Industry Drives Significant Demand for Chromium Salts: Leather tanning accounts for substantial chromium salt consumption, with Chromium (III) being the primary variant used for sustainable and high-quality leather production.





Competitive Landscape in the Chromium Salts Market

The Chromium Salts Market is characterized by key players focusing on regulatory compliance, technological advancements, and sustainable production methods. Companies are investing in alternative formulations and process efficiency improvements.

Key Company Insights

Lanxess AG

Elementis PLC

Soda Sanayii A.Ş. (Şişecam)

Hunter Chemical LLC

MidUral Group

Vishnu Chemicals Limited

Aktyubinsk Chromium Chemicals Plant (ACCP)

American Elements

Hubei Zhenhua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sun Chemical Corporation

CHEMALLIANCE LLC

Behn Meyer

Chemtura Corporation

Solutia Incorporated

Emerald Performance Materials

Eastman Chemicals Co

Lanxess AG among others



Recent Developments

Elementis PLC (UK) announced investments in sustainable chromium-based solutions.

announced investments in sustainable chromium-based solutions. Lanxess AG (Germany) introduced an eco-friendly leather tanning process using Chromium (III) salts.

introduced an eco-friendly leather tanning process using Chromium (III) salts. BASF SE (Germany) expanded its research into Chromium (VI) salt alternatives.

expanded its research into Chromium (VI) salt alternatives. Soda Sanayii A.Ş. (Turkey) increased production capacity to cater to rising regional demand.

increased production capacity to cater to rising regional demand. Hunter Chemical LLC (United States) developed high-purity chromium salts for niche industrial applications.



Chromium Salts Market Segmentation

By Type:

Chromium III Salts Chromium(III) Sulfate Chromium(III) Chloride

Chromium VI Salts

By Application:

Metallurgy Corrosion-Resistant Alloys Electroplating Processes Stainless Steel Production

Tanning Industry

Pigments

Metal Finishing

Wood Preservation

Coatings & Ceramics

Aerospace Coatings

Anti-Corrosion Treatments

Refractory Materials

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific



