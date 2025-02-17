Global Berry Market to Reach US$ 38.09 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a 3.7% CAGR

Demand for berries rising from the nutraceutical industry due to their anti-aging properties and potential benefits for heart health, says Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study compiled by seasoned analysts at Fact.MR, revenue from the global berry market is projected to reach US$ 26.49 billion in 2024 and ascend to US$ 38.09 billion by the end of 2034. Globally, rising demand for functional foods will present a significant opportunity for berry producing companies over the coming years.Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, mulberries, raspberries, and cranberries are commonly incorporated into smoothies, yogurts, beverages, protein bars, ice creams, and other products by functional food manufacturers. Their high levels of vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber make them ideal ingredients for functional foods.North America is projected to lead the market due to high fresh berry consumption, a robust cold chain infrastructure, and advanced agricultural practices. Additionally, Western Europe is expected to capture a substantial market share, driven by strong berry production in countries like Spain and the United Kingdom.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10287 Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal sales of berries are projected to rise at 3.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.The North America berry market is estimated at a value of US$ 6.65 billion in 2024.East Asia is projected to account for 22.6% of the global market share by the end of 2034.Revenue from the sales of berries in Japan is projected to reach US$ 2.56 billion by the end of 2034.The market in the United States is expected to reach US$ 2.93 billion in 2024.The South Korea market is forecasted to expand at 4.5% CAGR through 2034.Based on nature, organic berries are projected to hold 81.9% market share in 2024.“Growing focus on advancements in packaging technology is an important trend in the berry market aimed at improving product shelf life and preserve freshness. Expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, online grocery shopping, and specialty food stores is boosting berry sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst.High Preference for Organic Berries over Conventional BerriesOrganic berries are in higher demand than conventional berries because they are safer and better for your health. Berries that are farmed without industrial pesticides, herbicides, or genetically modified organisms are why a significant portion of customers only eat organic berries.Because they promote soil health and biodiversity, organic agricultural practices are seen to be better for the environment. The increased desire among consumers for natural and sustainably produced goods is driving up demand for organic berries, despite their customary higher price.Competitive LandscapeLeading companies in the berry sector are concentrating on launching innovative goods, like tasty snacks and drinks with eye-catching packaging. Additionally, some businesses are working with hypermarkets and supermarkets to expand their customer base and increase sales.California Giant Berry Farms declared their formal status as a Fair Trade Certified strawberry provider in May 2024. In addition to the company's goal of supplying premium berries and supporting its communities, this endeavor reaffirmed California Giant Berry Farms' dedication to sustainability and moral corporate conduct.The vodka-based ready-to-drink (RTD) company Four Loko introduced Dark Berry Burst as a new flavor in April 2024.In this new market analysis, Fact.MR offers comprehensive information on the pricing points of major berry producers located worldwide, as well as sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technical expansion.Growth Drivers for the Global Berry Market:Increasing Health Consciousness: Growing knowledge of the health advantages of berries, such as their low calorie content, vitamins, and antioxidants.Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Products: Increased consumer preference for organic and naturally grown berries.Expansion of the Processed Berry Industry: Growth in demand for processed berry products such as jams, juices, smoothies, and dried berries.Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Diets: Rising consumption of berries as a versatile ingredient in plant-based and vegan diets.Advancements in Agricultural Techniques: Higher yields and higher-quality berries are the results of improved farming methods.Increase in Export Opportunities: Growing global demand for berries, with increased exports from key producing regions.Convenience and Snacking Trends: Popularity of pre-packaged, ready-to-eat berries due to convenience and nutritional value.E-commerce Growth: Fresh and frozen berries are now more widely available thanks to online grocery platforms.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10287 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Chokeberry Extract Market : The demand for plant-based components like chokeberry extract is rising in the food and beverage industry due to customer interest in natural products and nutrition. Due to its usage in both conventional and alternative medicine, this extract is making its way into a wide range of goods, including tea, ice cream, juices, soft spreads, and wines. As a result, demand for it is predicted to continue to rise. Cranberry Supplement Market : The cranberry supplement market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness of its health benefits. Driven by a focus on preventative wellness, consumers are seeking organic supplements like cranberry, known for supporting immune and urinary tract health, to improve their overall well-being. This rising demand is fueling the expansion of the cranberry supplement market.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. 