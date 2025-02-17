The News Forum – Announces New Political Entertainment Program - The Stephen LeDrew Show

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum launches independent news presenter Stephen LeDrew for “The LeDrew Show”.

The News Forum is thrilled to announce the launch of its new weekly political entertainment program, designed to engage viewers aged 40+ and anyone who enjoys lively and insightful political discussion. The show will offer a unique blend of hard-hitting commentary, in-depth interviews, and humorous debate, all within a fun and engaging format.

Leading the charge is veteran political commentator Stephen LeDrew, who brings his signature style of straight talk and sharp wit to the program. "We are delighted to have Stephen LeDrew join our weekly program line-up," said CEO Tore Stautland of The News Forum. "He holds the balance between telling it like it is, challenging tough cultural issues with expert and influential guests, and fostering a lot of laughter and fun discussion for a great mix of entertainment and healthy political discourse."

In LeDrew’s own words: “I am delighted to be broadcasting on this fiercely independent Canadian national news network, free from government funding and the resulting editorial interference. Canadians are going to be able to engage with, and enjoy, no-holds-barred debate and opinion.”

The Stephen LeDrew Show debuts Monday, February 17, at 9 PM on The News Forum.

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP along with other significant sources of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

Screen Shot from Episode 1 – The News Forum Inc. Used with permission.

Marc Kealey, Stephen LeDrew, Anthony Feor, Dan McTeague

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3582479-f98b-44fb-969a-3e8385bdaa33

Pictures from first program in-studio Picture of first guests: Marc Kealey, Stephen LeDrew, Anthony Feor, Dan McTeague

