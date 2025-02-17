Automotive 3D Printing Market Poised to Hit $13.02 Billion by 2030, Revolutionizing Manufacturing at 23.7% CAGR

Automotive 3D Printing Industry Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Automotive 3D Printing Market by Component (Technology (Material Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, Vat Photopolymerization, Material Jetting, Direct Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting), Material (Polymers, Metal, Others), and Services), Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Jigs & Fixtures, End-Use Parts, Others), Propulsion (ICE Vehicles, Electric Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".As per the report, the global automotive 3D printing industry was pegged at $1.66 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1534 The significant factors that impact the growth of the automotive 3D printing market include growth in need to reduce vehicle weight, production cost & development time, increase in use of 3D printing for quick prototyping & development of complex parts, and greater demand for customized automotive parts. Moreover, high initial cost and lack of expertise & skilled labors hinder the market growth. Rise in investments on R&D and technological advancements are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.Europe is expected to dominate the automotive 3D printing market during the forecast period owing to presence of established automotive industry , rising demand for passenger vehicles, and investments in R&D associated with automotive 3D printing. In addition, CECIMO (European association of machine tool industries and related manufacturing technologies) has reported positive results for additive manufacturing market in Europe resulting in increased import & exports activities.Major determinants of the market growthRise in need to minimize vehicle weight, product costs, and development time, surge in use of 3D printing for prototyping & development of complex parts, and high demand for customized automotive parts have boosted the growth of the global automotive 3D printing market. However, lack of expertise & skilled labor hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancements and surge in investment in R&D would open new opportunities in the future.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎By component, the technology segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for half of the market, owing to rise in demand for passenger vehicles and increase in need to optimize the manufacturing process. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as material and services.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-3d-printing-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭By application, the prototyping segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, owing to rapid prototyping using 3D printing to reduce development time of testing model. However, the end-use parts segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in application of 3D printing for manufacturing complex automotive parts.𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. This is due to growth in demand for premium cars, high adoption of electric vehicles, and established automotive industry in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period, owing to demand for passenger vehicles, surge in disposable income in countries including India and China, and development of autonomous vehicles in the region.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1534 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬3D Systems CorporationAutodesk, Inc.Desktop Metal, Inc.EOS GmbHGeneral Electric CompanyHoganas ABMaterialise NVStratasys, Ltd.Ultimaker BVVoxeljet AG𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By component, the technology segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By application, the end-use parts segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By propulsion, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 