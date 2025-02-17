UM, Xi’an Jiaotong University establish sister college relationship

MACAU, February 17 - Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College (HFPJC) of the University of Macau (UM) and Nanyang College of Xi’an Jiaotong University have become sister colleges, marking a new milestone in their cooperation.

A delegation from Nanyang College visited UM. During the visit, Stanley Hui Sai Chuen, college master of HFPJC, and Gu Rong, deputy director of Nanyang College, signed a memorandum of understanding on educational cooperation to establish a sister college relationship. The two colleges will jointly explore the reform and development of the residential college system, enhance the quality of talent development in colleges, and deepen cooperation through academic exchanges, cultural activities, practical innovation, and resource sharing.

In addition, faculty and students from HFPJC of UM, Nanyang College of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xiuzhong College of Tsinghua University, Lee Woo Sing College of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Diligentia College of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen) participated in a range of exchange activities. They visited the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, green construction projects of resort hotels in Macao, and the Historic Centre of Macao. They also attended the High Table Dinner organised by HFPJC to celebrate its 15th anniversary. These activities provided valuable learning and exchange opportunities for the members of the five colleges.

HFPJC is committed to developing an integrated experiential learning approach that integrates learning, practice and service into college activities to cultivate students’ innovative thinking and develop their seven competencies through experiential learning. Nanyang College focuses on nurturing students’ aspirations and beliefs, sense of social responsibility, global mindset, leadership skills, and noble character. The establishment of the sister college relationship between HFPJC and Nanyang College will further promote in-depth exchanges and cooperation between the two colleges, and foster the development and innovation of the residential college system.