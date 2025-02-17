2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races to be held in May

MACAU, February 17 - The 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races, organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China (DBAMC), and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, will take place on 24, 25 and 31 May at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre.

The Organizing Committee held a press conference today at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau to introduce the event details. Guests attending the press conference included: Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM; Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Ms. Sou Hoi Chi, Acting Head of the Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Mr. Leong Sio Fong, Head of the Division of Civil Service Welfare of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau; and members of the Sports Committee.

Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau, said in his speech that the Macao International Dragon Boat Races are a significant international sporting event held annually in the city that not only promotes the development of dragon boat racing, but also celebrates traditional Chinese customs, inviting both residents and visitors to enjoy the Dragon Boat Festival together. The event this year will feature the addition of a mixed category to the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race. Furthermore, the sports and cultural activities and performances, creative product booths, and food stalls to be held during the event will enhance the excitement and diversity of the competition, and contribute to the traditional and lively carnival atmosphere. He thanked SJM and DBAMC for their efforts in jointly organizing this event, and the co-organizers Municipal Affairs Bureau and Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, other government departments concerned, and all sectors of society for their support.

Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM, remarked, “We have long been committed to preserving the tradition of dragon boat culture and are honoured to once again serve as the title sponsor and organizer of this iconic event. Our goal is to attract more elite international teams to compete in Macao and invite visitors from around the world to experience this vibrant tradition firsthand. Over the years, the event has united local teams from all walks of life, showcasing the strong spirit of community in Macao. Beyond the races, SJM also organizes the lively SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival, celebrating Macao’s cultural and culinary creativity and driving the city’s ‘sports + tourism’ synergy while proudly carrying forward the legacy of dragon boat racing.”

The 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be held during the Duanwu Festival (Dragon Boat Festival), starting with multiple categories of small dragon boat local races on 24 May. On 25 May, in addition to the returning Open Category and Women’s Category of the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race, a mixed category of the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race will also be introduced. The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race will be held on the day of the Duanwu festival, 31 May, with elite teams invited from mainland China and overseas to elevate the level of competition and promote exchange in sports. The event will provide residents and visitors with thrilling experiences of dragon boat festival celebrations and further establish itself as a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao.

Limited places are available for registration in this year’s local races, including: Macao Small Dragon Boat Race (60 teams for Open Category, 24 teams for Women’s Category), Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race (18 teams), Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (12 teams for Open Category) and Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race (36 teams for Open Category, 18 teams for Women’s Category, and 18 teams for Mixed Category).

To allow associations and organizations more time to organize their teams, the team entry period this year has been brought forward to start on 5 February and will end at 10 p.m. on 19 February. Interested associations or organizations can submit their team entries and create an online account at www.cmdragonboat.org.mo during this period. Teams with an existing online account do not need to submit a new entry.

Teams that have successfully created online accounts can register for their categories online between 10 a.m. on 20 February and 10 p.m. on 26 February. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until all places are filled. The top 12 teams in the Open Category and the top six in the Women's Category from last year's Macao Small Dragon Boat Race, as well as the top six in the Open Category and top three in the Women's Category from last year’s Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race, will be given priority when registering for the relevant category this year. Successfully registered teams must submit the relevant information, including the team member list, by 10 p.m. on 11 April. Applications to change team members must be submitted by 10 p.m. on 21 April; late applications will not be accepted.

To ensure participating teams have ample time for training, SJM has supported in extending this year's team training period, starting early on 27 February to allow participating teams better prepare for the competition and enhance their competitive level.

For more event information, please visit the official website at www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events“ Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局”(Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.