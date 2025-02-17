Epoxy Resin Market Demographic Discovery Unveiling the Importance of Market Segmentation

Epoxy Resin Market Overview

Rise in demand for lightweight composites, increase in R&D activities associated with the epoxy resin technology.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global epoxy resin market is set for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for lightweight composites, advancements in epoxy resin technology, and rising adoption in the energy sector. According to Allied Market Research, the market, valued at $8.9 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1833 Key Market Drivers & Opportunities- Growing Demand for Lightweight Composites – Used extensively in automotive, aerospace, and construction, epoxy resins enhance durability while reducing weight.- Increase in R&D for Epoxy Resin Technology – Innovation in high-performance resins is accelerating adoption across industries.- Rising Demand from the Energy Sector – Epoxy resins play a crucial role in wind energy and electrical insulation applications.- Emerging Bio-Based Epoxy Resins – Sustainable alternatives are creating new market opportunities.- Challenges – Volatility in raw material prices may hinder growth.Market Segmentation Insights🔹 By Form:- Liquid Epoxy Resins led the market in 2020, accounting for ~60% of total revenue.- Solid Epoxy Resins are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.🔹 By Application:- Paints & Coatings dominated with 25% of the market share in 2020.- Adhesives & Sealants are projected to witness the fastest growth (CAGR 7.4%).🔹 By Region:- Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020, capturing 50% of global revenue.- LAMEA is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.6% through 2030.Key Players in the Epoxy Resin MarketMajor Companies:- BASF SE- Dow Inc.- Hexion- Huntsman Corporation- Kukdo Chemicals Co., Ltd.- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation- Atul Ltd.- Olin Corporation- Techstorm Advanced Materials- Solvay SAThese industry leaders are expanding through partnerships, collaborations, and technological innovations to strengthen their market position.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/epoxy-resins-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

