Carbon Dioxide Utilization Market Projected To Witness Substantial Growth, 2025-2032 | Halliburton, SABIC, Equinor ASA

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carbon Dioxide Utilization Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.88 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.75 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% from 2025 to 2032. North America held the largest market share, accounting for 38% due to the increasing demand for clean technologies.➡️ Government Initiatives and Regulations: Government policies and investments in research and development are boosting the adoption of CO2 utilization technologies47. Initiatives to curb carbon emissions are playing a key role in market growth, especially in Europe.➡️ Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Techniques: The increasing use of CO2 in enhanced oil recovery is creating significant opportunities, particularly for onshore and offshore activities.➡️ Industrialization and Carbon Capture Plants: Rapid industrialization and the establishment of carbon capture and storage plants are expected to drive market developmentClassification and Segmentation of the Report :◘ By Application: Enhanced Oil Recovery, Chemicals Synthesis, Fuel Synthesis, Others◘ By Technology: Pre-Combustion Capture, Oxy-Fuel Combustion Capture, Post-Combustion Capture◘ By End User: Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Iron & Steel, Chemical & Petrochemical, OthersPurchase Now Up to 25% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7010 Geographical Landscape of the Carbon Dioxide Utilization market:» North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)» Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy)» Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)» Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)» Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)The Prominent players covered in the Carbon Dioxide Utilization Market report are:◘ Fluor Corporation◘ Schlumberger Limited◘ Aker Solutions◘ Honeywell International Inc.◘ Equinor ASA◘ TotalEnergies SE◘ Hitachi Ltd◘ ExxonMobil Corporation◘ Linde plc◘ Royal Dutch Shell Plc◘ Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd◘ JGC Holdings Corporation◘ General Electric◘ Halliburton◘ SABIC*𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: List of the mentioned above players is part of the entire list. The report also covers regional players as a part of estimation model. Please raise a request for detailed competitive intelligence on domestic players in close to 30 countries.Key Strategic Takeaways Transforming the Industry:🎯 Focus on Service Segment: Capitalize on the service segment, as capturing carbon is the initial and crucial step in carbon utilization. Target industries with large-scale emissions like coal-fired power generation, manufacturing (cement, iron, steel), and oil & gas production.🎯 Expand into the Asia Pacific Region: Given the presence of a huge industrial sector and the steady adoption of carbon dioxide utilization techniques, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.🎯 Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration between industries and research institutions is vital for developing more efficient technologies. Focus on forming partnerships to leverage expertise and resources.🎯 Diversify Application Portfolio: Explore opportunities beyond traditional applications like enhanced oil recovery. Focus on chemicals and fuel synthesis to diversify revenue streams.🎯 Invest in Technology Development: Pre-combustion capture, oxy-fuel combustion capture, and post-combustion capture are key technologies. 