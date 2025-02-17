Fasteners Market Forecast 2023-2032: Evaluating Growth Factors, Segments, and Emerging Trends

Fasteners Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled " Fasteners Market by Product (Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, and Non-threaded), Sales Channel (Online and Offline), and End-Use (Automotive, Building and Construction, Aerospace, Machinery, Electronics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." The report indicates that the fasteners market was valued at $97.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $151 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.Fasteners are crucial components in the building and construction industry, serving various applications such as joining structural elements and securing fixtures. The market is driven by the increasing construction activities globally, spanning residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. However, fluctuations in raw material prices pose a challenge to market growth. An emerging trend in the global fasteners industry is the integration of sensors and radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion from 2022 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A64404 The non threaded segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.By product, the externally threaded segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the fasteners market revenue and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to externally threaded fasteners such as bolts and screws that are used in automotive manufacturing and repair for assembling engines, chassis components, body panels, and interior trim. However, the non threaded is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the fasteners market at a CAGR of 5.0%. Pins and rivets are common non-threaded fasteners used to secure two or more components together. They are often inserted into pre-drilled holes and then either expanded or deformed to create a secure joint.The offline segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.By sales channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global fasteners market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, whereas the online segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 4.8%. Online store list fasteners on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Shopify. These platforms offer a wide reach and provide tools for inventory management, order processing, and customer support.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A64404 Competitive scenario showcasing top entities in the industryThe competitive analysis in the report provides detailed information on top players, including their investments and product offerings. It enables benchmarking by showcasing the market positions of these players and offers a clear view of their current standings. This study also highlights strategic initiatives taken by these players. The key entities profiled in the industry competition involve Fontana Finanziaria S.p.A, Lisi Group, LLC, Trifast plc, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., SFS Group USA, Inc, and others.Trend analysisA new era of smart fasteners: Production of Smart fasteners is now possible with the advent of Industry 4.0, which integrates digital technologies with industrial processes. These advanced fasteners have sensors and data loggers that provide real-time performance information. These fasteners monitor torque, vibration, and temperature, which helps in implementing predictive maintenance strategies. They represent a significant advancement in smart manufacturing, which offers improved reliability and operational efficiency.Integrating 3D printing in manufacturing: 3D printing, also known as Additive Manufacturing (AM), is revolutionizing the production of high-temperature bolting. This innovative technology enables the creation of complex geometries and complicated designs that traditional manufacturing methods can't achieve. Fasteners made with AM are distinctive because they can be customized to meet the specific requirements of various gas turbine applications.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fasteners-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

