Pet Funeral Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Pet Funeral Services Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

It will grow to $2.76 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025

Is the Pet Funeral Services Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The Pet Funeral Services Global Market has witnessed swift growth in the recent years. The market size, which stood at $1.65 billion in 2024, is predicted to soar to $1.83 billion in 2025. The compound annual growth rate CAGR is set at an impressive 11.1%. This robust growth during the historic period has been driven by a steep rise in pet ownership, humanization of pets, growing awareness and acceptance of such services, a move towards customization, and rising pet expenditure.

The speedy growth of the pet funeral services market size is anticipated to continue in the next few years. The market projects to reach a staggering $2.76 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.9%. Expansion in services, adoption of increased regulatory standards for pet cremation, growing acceptance of pet funerals, and rising disposable income are all contributing to this growth. Future trends such as the integration of advanced cremation technologies, water-based cremation methods, online memorial services, virtual memorialization options, and automated scheduling systems are expected to further fuel the market's growth.

What Drives The Pet Funeral Services Market Growth?

Increasing pet companionship rates are expected to act as major growth propellers for the pet funeral services market. These rates indicate the proportion of households or individuals owning and caring for pets, thus underlining the growing strength of pet ownership and human-animal bonds. These rates are being propelled by factors like growing awareness about the mental and emotional benefits offered by pet ownership, urbanization, and a rise in single-person households seeking companionship. Pet funeral services provide emotional support and closure to pet owners, helping them honor and memorialize their pets. The increasing pet companionship rates will therefore drive the growth of the pet funeral services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pet Funeral Services Market?

Key players in the pet funeral services market include the likes of CVS Group plc, Anima Care, Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice, Gateway Pet Memorial Services, Vetspeed Ltd., Final Gift Pet Memorial Center, Petland Cemetery Inc., among others. To ensure competitiveness, these companies are continuously innovating and expanding their service offerings.



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Pet Funeral Services Market?

An emerging trend in the pet funeral services market is the growing focus on green and eco-friendly options such as aquamation. Aquamation uses water, alkali, and heat to break down the body into its basic components and offers a sustainable alternative to traditional cremation and burial. For instance, in March 2023, The Green Mortician, a Singapore-based pet funeral service provider, launched Singapore's first pet aquamation service.

How Is The Pet Funeral Services Market Segmented?

The Market report offers detailed insights into several segments:

1 By Type: Indoor, Outdoor

2 By Service Type: Burial, Cremation, Communal, Partitioned, Private

3 By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Pet Types

Subsegments:

1 By Indoor: Cremation Services, Indoor Memorial Services, Pet Viewing Rooms, Indoor Burial Services, Grief Counseling And Support Services

2 By Outdoor: Outdoor Burial Services, Scatter Garden Services, Memorial Tree Planting, Pet Burial Markers and Memorial Stones, Outdoor Pet Cremation and Scatter Services, Nature-Based Memorial Services

What is the Regional Analysis Of Pet Funeral Services Market?

In terms of regions, North America was the largest market for pet funeral services in 2024, with Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa also covered in detail in the Market Report.

