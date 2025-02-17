Colliers to partner with leading Australian planning and advisory firm

Addition strengthens existing urban design and strategic advisory capabilities

TORONTO and SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Ethos Urban Pty Limited (“Ethos Urban”), an award-winning urban planning and design advisory firm in Australia. Ethos Urban’s senior leadership team will remain significant shareholders in the business under Colliers’ unique partnership model. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2025. The business will be rebranded as Colliers in the second half of 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992, Ethos Urban employs 160 professionals across its three offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, providing planning, urban design, engagement and economic & social advisory services for public and private sector clients.

“Ethos Urban’s long and impressive track record of successful projects, together with its entrepreneurial culture and significant ongoing ownership in the business, makes it a perfect fit for Colliers”, said John Kenny, CEO Colliers | Asia Pacific. “Their talented professionals provide a highly valued service that has accelerated Australia’s urbanization and development over many years. We are excited to welcome them as partners and work collaboratively to expand their operations in existing and new markets.”

“Ethos Urban is the latest in several successful acquisitions that Colliers has made in the region,” said Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer of Real Estate Services | Global at Colliers. “We see tremendous potential with this partnership and expect to leverage our brand, established reputation, and deep connections in the Australian real estate and infrastructure market to grow the business and cross-sell services to our combined client base.”

“Joining an entrepreneurial organization like Colliers was a natural progression for our firm,” said Mark Stefanac, Chief Executive Officer of Ethos Urban. “This partnership enables us to further capitalize on Australia's urbanization, while providing our professionals with the resources, opportunities, and relationships they need to continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients nationwide.”

Colliers Contact

John Kenny

Chief Executive Officer | Asia Pacific

+61 2 9257 0222

Ethos Urban Contact

Mark Stefanac

Chief Executive Officer

+61 2 9956 9662

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With annual revenues exceeding $4.8 billion, a team of 23,000 professionals, and $99 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.