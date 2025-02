India’s Automated Guided Vehicle Market to Hit $364.3 Million by 2027, Growing at 14.4% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " India Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Navigation Technology, Application, Industry and Mode of Operation : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027"๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐†๐ฎ๐ข๐๐ž๐ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ - ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ• :The India automated guided vehicle market size was valued at $122.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $364.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2027.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6524 By mode of operation, the indoor segment dominates the India automated guided vehicle market presently and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, outdoor segment is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.Tow-vehicles are also called as tuggler vehicles. These types of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are typically used to tow several wheeled carts that carry load. Generally, loads are placed on and off the carts manually or with the help of some other automated machines. Tow-vehicles are the most popular AGVs across the world as such vehicles are capable of pulling multitude of wheeled and non-powered trailer types with capacities ranging from roughly 2,000 pounds and more. Also, these types of vehicles are considered as the most economical solution as they can pull multiple loads in single trip itself.This results in increased productivity, which is driving the growth of the India automated guided vehicle market. Many companies offer customized solutions to cater to the needs of the customers. For instance, JBT offers customization option to its towing AGVs with several different types of hitch to best suit the type of operation and budget of the customer.๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-automated-guided-vehicle-market/purchase-options Unit load carriers are also called as top carriers. They are a wheel-based, powered transport vehicle with an ability to carry discrete load such as an individual item (such as automobile engine, large roll of a paper, coil of steel, and other) or items contained on a pallet or in a tote or similar temporary storage medium. With the help of unit load carriers, load transfer to conveyors or load stands is easily accomplished using roller decks or lift/lower decks, which is driving the growth of the India automated guided vehicle market. The unit load carriers provide excellent system versatility for product movement from point A to point B as they usually operate independently of one another and can easily pass each other to get to specific destinations, which boosts the market growth.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ :On the basis of type, the assembly line vehicle segmentis anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the navigation technology, the laser guidance segment is the highest contributor to the India automated guided vehicle market in terms of revenue.On the basis of industry, the logistics industry is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6524 ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :Alstrut India Private Limited,Ati Motors Pvt. Ltd.,Conductix-Wampfler,GreyOrange,Konecranes,KUKA AG,Seegrid Corporation,Swisslog,The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz,Toyota Material Handling India,others.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ :Utility Terrain Vehicle MarketHeavy-Duty Trailer MarketAutomotive Voice Recognition System MarketLow Speed Electric Vehicle MarketEurope Trailer Axle Market๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ฎ๐ฌ :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.