Electric Bicycle Industry to Register 10.5% CAGR, Reaching $66.53 Billion by 2030 | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Electric Bicycle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Motor Type, Battery Type, Application, Consumer Segment and Power Output : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 :The global electric bicycle market was valued at $24.90 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $66.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12130 Favorable government regulations and policies, surge in fuel costs, and rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity drive the growth of the global electric bicycle market. However, surge in purchase and maintenance cost of electric bicycles restrains the market growth. On the other hand, improvements in bicycling infrastructure & battery technology and rise in trend of connected electric bicycles present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐛𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐮𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :Based on battery type, the lithium ion (Li-ion) segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments lead acid and others.Based on application, the daily commute segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global electric bicycle market. However, the fitness segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-bicycle-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Accell Group N.V.,CSE EV GROUP CO LTD,Derby Cycle,Fuji-ta Bicycle Co Ltd,Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd,Merida Industry Co, Ltd,Royal dutch gazelle,Trek Bicycle Corporation,Yadea Group Holdings LtdYamaha Motor Corporation𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12130 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The sales volume of electric bicycles market size reduced in the first quarter of 2020, due to closure of bicycles stores with lockdown restrictions in place during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the sales volume of electric bicycles increased post-lockdown in most of the countries including China, the Netherlands, Japan, the U.S., Italy, and France.As one of the leading bicycle manufacturers and having the largest market for electric bicycles, China witnessed rise in demand in this sector.Post-lockdown, the market is expected to boost as the demand for electric bicycles is on the rise across the world with rise in health-consciousness and preference toward eco-friendly means of transport.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.