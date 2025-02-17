Animal Model Market to reach $3.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An animal model is an animal used for conducting pathological and biological experiments, and it serves as a testing ground for drug discovery and development purposes. These models are valuable because animals often mimic the physiological and organic structures found in humans. Additionally, some animal species share a genetic structure that is quite similar to that of humans. As a result, scientists and researchers utilize animal models to investigate diseases, search for potential cures, and test medicinal drugs before administering them to humans. Animal models play a significant role in drug discovery, development, and basic research since they enable the evaluation of novel medications for safety and efficacy prior to human trials.Key factors driving the growth of animal model market include rise in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, physiological similarity of humans and animals for drug testing, increase in adoption of CRISPR technology.According to the report, the global animal model market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8311 The growth of the global animal model market is attributed to factors such as the rise in the usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, the physiological similarity of humans and animals for drug testing, and the increase in adoption of CRISPR technology. On the other hand, the availability of alternative testing methods to restrain market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, high growth potential in emerging markets is anticipated to present significant opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.The animal model refers to the animal on which pathological and biological experiments are performed & tested. Animal models are utilized as animals mimic the physiological & organic structures of humans. In addition, some of the animal species share nearly similar genetic structures to humans. Thus, animal models are utilized by scientists and researchers to study & find a cure for diseases, test the final medicinal drug before it is used on humans, and develop new products. Moreover, animal models find applications in drug discovery & development and basic research, as new drugs are examined in animals for safety & efficacy before they are examined in humans.The 2023 Recession:The 2023 recession has negatively impacted the animal model market.The economic slowdown resulted in a financial burden on pharma and biotechnology companies, which has impacted investment in research and development for new drugs and medical devices.However, the global animal model market is expected to recover from the negative impact of the recession as demand for new treatment options for chronic diseases rises.Request for Customization – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8311 Key Market Segments:By Animal Type:RatMiceGuinea pigsRabbitsOthersBy Application:Drug discovery and developmentBasic researchOthersBy End User:OthersPharma and biotech companiesAcademic research institutesBy Region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)For Purchase Inquiry –Leading Market Players: -Hera BiolabsCrown Bioscience Inc.Janvier Labs, LLCInotiv, Inc.Charles River LaboratoriesThe Jackson Laboratory.Genoway S.A.Trans Genic Inc.Ozgene Pty Ltd.Taconic BiosciencesKey Benefits For Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the animal model market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing animal model market opportunity.Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.An in-depth analysis of the animal model market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global animal model market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

