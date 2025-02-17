Protein Degradation Therapy Global Market Report 2025: Outlook, Forecasts, and Key Players- A Comprehensive Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes the protein degradation therapy market to experience substantial growth? What are the key factors influencing the trend of the market?

The protein degradation therapy market size has significantly grown in recent years. It has been estimated to rise from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.25 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in the prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, increased success of targeted therapies, significant investment in biotech innovation, surging need for personalized medicine, and the failure of conventional therapies to adequately address certain diseases.

What drives the forecasted growth and what new trends are to be expected?

The protein degradation therapy market size is expected to see substantial growth in the next few years. It's forecasted to grow to $1.7 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in biotech research investment, rising demand for targeted therapies, expansion of clinical trials, and supportive regulatory environments. Major trends in the forecast period include the development of next-generation PROTACs, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, emergence of combination therapies, development of personalized protein degradation therapies, and advancements in oral formulations and drug delivery systems.

What is the role of the increasing cancer cases in driving market growth?

The growing burden of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the protein degradation therapy market going forward. Cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled proliferation and dissemination of abnormal cells within the body. Cancer rates are rising primarily due to a combination of factors, with the aging population being a significant contributor. Additionally, lifestyle factors such as smoking, poor diet, lack of physical activity, and rising obesity rates have bumped up the risk of various cancers. Protein degradation therapy is required for treating cancer as it targets and eliminates specific proteins that drive cancer growth and survival, potentially overcoming resistance to traditional treatments.

Who are the key industry players in this market?

Key industry players in the protein degradation therapy market include Relay Therapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company LLC, Kymera Therapeutics, Nurix Therapeutics, Vividion Therapeutics, Mission Therapeutics Ltd., C4 Therapeutics Inc., Cullgen Inc., Frontier Medicines, Foghorn Therapeutics, Aileron Therapeutics, Ribometrix Inc., Nimbus Therapeutics, Jnana Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Stoke Therapeutics, Flare Therapeutics, Accent Therapeutics, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Lycia Therapeutics, Dialectic Therapeutics, Amphista Therapeutics, Biotheryx Inc., Cedilla Therapeutics, and Dewpoint Therapeutics Inc.

What trends are emerging in the protein degradation therapy market?

Major companies operating in the protein degradation therapy market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to develop innovative therapies, leverage complementary expertise, share resources, and accelerate the discovery and development of new drug candidates targeting disease-causing proteins.

How is the global protein degradation therapy market segmented?

The protein degradation therapy market covered in this report is segmented:

1 By Type: Bavdegalutamide ARV - 110; Vepdegestrant ARV - 471; Other Types

2 By Application: Oncology; Neurodegenerative Diseases; Infectious Diseases; Other Applications

3 By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies; Biotechnology Companies; Academic And Research Institutes

Subsegment:

1 By Bavdegalutamide ARV-110: Androgen Receptor Degraders; Prostate Cancer Therapy

2 By Vepdegestrant ARV-471: Estrogen Receptor Degraders; Breast Cancer Therapy

In which regions can substantial market growth be observed?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the protein degradation therapy market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

