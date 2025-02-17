Production Agriculture Global Market Report 2025: Preserving Resources and Enhancing Yields With Modern Agricultural

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The production agriculture market has displayed robust growth in recent years. From $167.66 billion in 2024, the market is expected to grow to $179.48 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Factors attributing to this growth encompass escalating environmental concerns, increased application of modern agricultural inputs, enhanced digital connectivity, advancements in transportation, and an increase in agricultural pests and diseases.

What will be the growth trajectory of the production agriculture market going forward?

Continued growth for the production agriculture market is anticipated over the next few years. It is projected to reach $237.92 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. This forecasted increase is due to multiple factors such as the heightened need to conserve natural resources, the expansion of agricultural trade, shifts in consumer preferences, investment and financing, and international trade agreements. Stepping into the future, key trends include advanced analytics and big data, sustainable practices and indoor farming, artificial intelligence, machine learning, genomics, biotechnology, and CRISPR technology.

What is driving the growth in the production agriculture market?

The increasing adoption of modern agricultural methods is expediting the growth of the production agriculture market. Referred to as approaches that boost productivity and sustainability, modern agricultural methods entail innovative practices such as genetically modified seeds and organic farming. This rise in adoption is propelled by the pressing need for enhanced crop yields, boosted resistance to pests and diseases, and augmented sustainability. Modern agricultural methods are improving safety in production agriculture by merging advanced technologies such as automated machinery, precision farming tools, and safety monitoring systems, making a significant reduction in the risk of accidents while also improving overall efficiency.

Which significant companies contribute to the production agriculture market?

Key participants in the production agriculture market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer CropScience Ltd., Deere & Company, Nutrien Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Kubota Corporation, Corteva Inc., Syngenta Group, Lanxess AG, UPL Limited, FMC Corporation, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Kumiai Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Nippon Soda Co Ltd., PI Industries Limited, Valent USA LLC, Dhanuka Agritech Limited, Isagro S.p.A., Certis USA LLC, W. Neudorff GmbH & Co. KG, Sulphur Mills Limited, Traction Ag

What novel trends are emerging in the production agriculture market?

Major companies in the production agriculture market are now focusing more on developing biological crop protection solutions like bio fungicides. These innovations aim to enhance crop health and sustainability while simultaneously reducing environmental impact. Case in point, FMC India Private Limited launched ENTAZIA in August 2023, a revolutionary biological crop protection product formulated with Bacillus subtilis. This solution equips farmers with a robust and eco-friendly tool to protect their crops from fungi, thus offering an efficient and sustainable method to safeguard crops while preserving environmental integrity.

The production agriculture market report covers a segmental analysis including:

1 By Components: Solution, Services

2 By Deployment Modes: Cloud, On-Premises

3 By Farm Size: Large Farms, Medium-Sized Farms, Small Farms

4 By Application: Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, Aquaculture Analytics

Subsegments:

1 By Solution: Farm Management Software, Precision Farming Tools, Automated Machinery, Irrigation Systems

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Maintenance and Support, Farm Advisory Services, Data Analytics Services

How is the production agriculture market distributed globally?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the production agriculture market. The regions covered in the report entail Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

