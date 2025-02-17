Product Recommendation Engine Global Market Report 2025: An In-Depth Analysis of Market Size, Growth, and Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Product Recommendation Engine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine the power of personalizing a customer's digital shopping experience by suggesting products based on their past behavior and preferences. It's all thanks to the revolutionary technology of product recommendation engines, Product recommendation engine market that has experienced exponential growth in recent years, catapulting from $7.42 billion in 2024 to an expected $10.13 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 36.5%. The surge in growth during this historical period can be attributed to a multitude of factors: the rise in the digitalization rate, increasing demand for personalization, the rise of e-commerce, enhanced customer engagement, expansion in mobile commerce, and sustained growth in subscription services.

Is the Product recommendation engine Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking further into the future, the product recommendation engine market is expected to catapult all the way to $34.77 billion by 2029. With a CAGR pegged at a robust 36.1%, this incredible growth can be attributed to a climb in average order value AOV, increased competitive advantage, enhanced customer retention, rising demand for real-time product recommendations, and heightened expectations for customer support. This forecast period is also predicted to witness a host of prominent trends, including technological advancements, integration of hybrid recommendation systems, artificial intelligence integration, a growing focus on customer experience, and the need for cross-platform integration.

What Drives The Product recommendation engine Market Growth?

Dissecting the surge in demand for product recommendation engines, the rise in e-commerce emerges as a critical growth driver. E-commerce, or the buying and selling of goods and services online through digital platforms, has burgeoned due to the convenience of shopping from anywhere and at any time, coupled with the proliferation of mobile devices making online platforms easily accessible. Product recommendation engines are augmenting the e-commerce experience by personalizing the shopping journey and increasing customer engagement. A case in point is, as reported by IAB Australia in September 2023, 73% of online shoppers purchased non-grocery retail products online at least once a month, a figure that has remained steady since 2022.

Who Are The Key Players In The Product recommendation engine Market?

The market leaders operating the product recommendation engine landscape include Amazon.com Inc., Google plc, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Adobe Inc., Outbrain Inc., Cloudera Inc., Bloomreach Inc., Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG, Piano Software Inc., Coveo Solutions Inc., Dynamic Yield Ltd., Muvi LLC, Nosto Solutions Oy, Unbxd Inc., Certona Corporation, and Recombee s.r.o.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Product recommendation engine Market?

A key trend to watch out for, market leaders are focusing on technological advancements to boost user experiences, such as AI-driven intelligent product recommendation engines. These sophisticated systems leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to analyze user data and provide bespoke product suggestions. SAP SE, a Germany-based software firm, made waves in June 2023 by launching its new AI-powered tool, SAP Intelligent Product Recommendation. This tool aims to enhance the sales process and improve customer experiences by using machine learning and historical data to provide personalized product recommendations.

How Is The Product recommendation engine Market Segmented?

The product recommendation engine market is broken down into several segments:

1 By Type: Collaborative Filtering, Content-Based Filtering, Hybrid Recommendation Systems, Other Types

2 By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

3 By End-User Industry: Information Technology And Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Retail, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1 By Collaborative Filtering: User-Based Collaborative Filtering, Item-Based Collaborative Filtering, Matrix Factorization Techniques

2 By Content-Based Filtering: Profile-Based Recommendations, Textual Content Analysis, Keyword-Based Recommendations

3 By Hybrid Recommendation Systems: Combining Collaborative and Content-Based Approaches, Weighted Hybrid Methods, Model-Based Hybrid Systems

4 By Other Types: Knowledge-Based Recommendation Systems, Demographic-Based Recommendations, Context-Aware Recommendation Systems

What is the Regional Analysis Of Product recommendation engine Market?

In the regional landscape, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

For those valuing data-rich research, insights from industry leaders, and an optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, The Business Research Company with over 15,000+ reports from 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies, can help you stay ahead in the game.

