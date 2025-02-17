NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 2/17/25-2/22/25
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Feb. 17 – Feb. 22, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Feb. 17
Office closed – Washington and Lincoln Day, also known as Presidents Day
Tuesday, Feb. 18
8:40 a.m. Speak at The Advanced Reactors Summit
Location: Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City
Media Access
9:15 a.m. Meet with the President & CEO of Blue Star Families
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:15 p.m. Dinner with TerraPower CEO Chris Levesque
Location: Salt Lake City
Wednesday, Feb. 19
7:30 p.m. RGA Governors Dinner
Location: Washington, D.C.
Thursday, Feb. 20
10:15 a.m. Meeting with Senator John Curtis
Location: Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.
12:00 p.m. Meeting with Senator Mike Lee
Location: Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.
1:00 p.m. RGA Vertex Presentation
Location: The Conrad Hotel, Washington, D.C.
1:30 p.m. RGA Governors Only Meeting
Location: The Conrad Hotel, Washington, D.C.
4:00 p.m. NGA Executive Committee Meeting
Location: Apple Carnegie Library, Washington, D.C.
5:00 p.m. NGA Governors and Spouses Private Reception
Location: Apple Carnegie Library, Washington, D.C.
5:30 p.m. Governors and NGA Partners Reception
Location: Apple Carnegie Library, Washington, D.C.
7:00 p.m. Reception at the Residence of Australian Ambassador Kevin Rudd
Location: Residence of the Australian Ambassador
Friday, Feb. 21
8:00 a.m. Governors Business Breakfast
Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.
9:30 a.m. Governors Business Session
Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.
12:30 p.m. Governors and First Spouses Lunch
Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.
2:30 p.m. Plenary Session I: Project Acceleration and Permitting Reform for Energy Reliability and Resilience
Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.
4:00 p.m. Meeting with Frank Luntz and West Point Cadets
Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.
5:00 p.m. Governors Reception
Location: Residence of the Japanese Ambassador
Saturday, Feb. 22
8:00 a.m. WGA Cabinet Breakfast
Location: U.S. Department of Interior, Washington, D.C.
8:45 a.m. Governors and First Spouses Breakfast Session
Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.
10:15 a.m. Public Health and Disaster Response Task Force Meeting
Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.
11:15 a.m. Plenary Session II
Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.
12:30 p.m. Governors Lunch Session
Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.
1:45 p.m. Plenary Session III: Let’s Get Ready!: Educating All Americans For Success
Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.
3:00 p.m. Let’s Get Ready! Funders Roundtable
Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.
4:00 p.m. Reception Co-Hosted by NGA and WGA
Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.
6:00 p.m. Governors and Spouses Dinner and Reception hosted by President Donald J. Trump
Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Feb. 17 – Feb. 21, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 17
Office closed – Washington and Lincoln Day, also known as Presidents Day
Tuesday, Feb. 18
8:00 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leaders
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
8:30 a.m. Meet Rep. Tiara Auxier
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meet with Congressman Burgess Owens
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Feb. 19
11:00 a.m. Meet with Congressman Mike Kennedy
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Speak at Navajo Water Rights Settlement Agreement Presentation
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. North Capitol Building tour
Location: North Capitol Building
Thursday, Feb. 20
9:00 a.m. Speak at BioHive Live
Location: Hale Center Theater, Sandy
11:00 a.m. Meet with Idaho National Lab Leadership
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meet with Vice Consul of Italy
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Feb. 21
9:00 a.m. Service Pilot Discussion with Participating Superintendents
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
