NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 2/17/25-2/22/25

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Feb. 17 – Feb. 22, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Feb. 17

Office closed – Washington and Lincoln Day, also known as Presidents Day

Tuesday, Feb. 18
8:40 a.m. Speak at The Advanced Reactors Summit

Location: Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City

Media Access

9:15 a.m. Meet with the President & CEO of Blue Star Families

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 

6:15 p.m. Dinner with TerraPower CEO Chris Levesque

Location: Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Feb. 19

7:30 p.m. RGA Governors Dinner

Location: Washington, D.C.

Thursday, Feb. 20

10:15 a.m. Meeting with Senator John Curtis

Location: Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.

12:00 p.m. Meeting with Senator Mike Lee

Location: Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.

1:00 p.m. RGA Vertex Presentation

Location: The Conrad Hotel, Washington, D.C.

1:30 p.m. RGA Governors Only Meeting

Location: The Conrad Hotel, Washington, D.C.

4:00 p.m. NGA Executive Committee Meeting

Location: Apple Carnegie Library, Washington, D.C.

5:00 p.m. NGA Governors and Spouses Private Reception

Location: Apple Carnegie Library, Washington, D.C.

5:30 p.m. Governors and NGA Partners Reception

Location: Apple Carnegie Library, Washington, D.C.

7:00 p.m. Reception at the Residence of Australian Ambassador Kevin Rudd

Location: Residence of the Australian Ambassador

Friday, Feb. 21
8:00 a.m. Governors Business Breakfast

Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. Governors Business Session

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

12:30 p.m. Governors and First Spouses Lunch

Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.

2:30 p.m. Plenary Session I: Project Acceleration and Permitting Reform for Energy Reliability and Resilience

Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.

4:00 p.m. Meeting with Frank Luntz and West Point Cadets

Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.

5:00 p.m. Governors Reception

Location: Residence of the Japanese Ambassador 

Saturday, Feb. 22

8:00 a.m. WGA Cabinet Breakfast

Location: U.S. Department of Interior, Washington, D.C.

8:45 a.m. Governors and First Spouses Breakfast Session

Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.

10:15 a.m. Public Health and Disaster Response Task Force Meeting

Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.

11:15 a.m. Plenary Session II

Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.

12:30 p.m. Governors Lunch Session

Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.

1:45 p.m. Plenary Session III: Let’s Get Ready!: Educating All Americans For Success

Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.

3:00 p.m. Let’s Get Ready! Funders Roundtable

Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.

4:00 p.m. Reception Co-Hosted by NGA and WGA

Location: The Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.

6:00 p.m. Governors and Spouses Dinner and Reception hosted by President Donald J. Trump

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Feb. 17 – Feb. 21, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 17

Office closed – Washington and Lincoln Day, also known as Presidents Day

Tuesday, Feb. 18

8:00 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leaders

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

8:30 a.m. Meet Rep. Tiara Auxier

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meet with Congressman Burgess Owens 

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Feb. 19

11:00 a.m. Meet with Congressman Mike Kennedy

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Speak at Navajo Water Rights Settlement Agreement Presentation

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. North Capitol Building tour

Location: North Capitol Building

Thursday, Feb. 20

9:00 a.m. Speak at BioHive Live

Location: Hale Center Theater, Sandy

11:00 a.m. Meet with Idaho National Lab Leadership

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meet with Vice Consul of Italy

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Feb. 21

9:00 a.m. Service Pilot Discussion with Participating Superintendents

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

