Rigid Endoscopic Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Report 2025: Unveiling Trends, Forecasts, And Competitive Landscape

Rigid Endoscopic Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the growth trajectory of the rigid endoscopic lithotripsy devices market in recent years?

The global market for rigid endoscopic lithotripsy devices size has displayed substantial growth in recent years, with a surge from $4 billion in 2024 to an estimated $4.3 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. This growth in the historical period has been fueled by a heightened incidence of kidney stones, a swelling geriatric population, reduced recovery times, lowered risk of complications, and an increasing societal awareness of kidney diseases.

Where is the rigid endoscopic lithotripsy devices market heading in the future?

In the coming years, the rigid endoscopic lithotripsy devices market is projected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $5.7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.3%. This future growth can be attributed to a rise in cases of urolithiasis, intensified government initiatives, escalating healthcare expenditure, burgeoning medical tourism, and a shift towards outpatient procedures. Major trends defining the forecast period include the development of advanced lithotripsy technologies, technological innovations, collaborative care models, integration with robotic systems, and the creation of ergonomic and user-friendly designs.

How is the rising incidence of bladder cancer impacting the rigid endoscopic lithotripsy device market?

Bladder cancer, a malignant tumor originating in the lining of the bladder and causing symptoms such as blood in urine, frequent urination, and pelvic pain, is driving market growth forward. The rising incidence of bladder cancer is associated with increased exposure to carcinogens, including environmental pollutants, industrial chemicals, and smoking, as well as an aging population and improved diagnostic procedures. The rigid endoscopic lithotripsy devices play a critical role in managing bladder stones and other bladder cancer-related complications, like obstruction and irritation. They also aid in residual tumor removal and preventing recurrence. Notably, in March 2024, according to the Cancer Facts & Figures 2024 report by The American Cancer Society Inc., bladder cancer diagnoses in the US are anticipated to grow from 81,180 new cases in 2022 to an astounding 83,190 by 2024.

Who are the key players in the rigid endoscopic lithotripsy devices market?

The market is characterized by the operation of key companies including EDAP TMS S.A., Siemens Healthineers, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Coloplast Group, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Cook Group Incorporated, ConMed Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Dornier MedTech GmbH, Thieme Group, EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A., Allengers Medical Systems, Rocamed S.A.M., Elmed Medical Systems, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., LISA Laser Products, Jena MedTech GmbH, and Biolitec AG.

What strategies are adopted by major companies operating in the rigid endoscopic lithotripsy devices market?

Prominent companies in this market are leveraging strategic collaborations to enhance product innovation and extend market outreach. An exemplar of this strategy is the partnership between German medical tech company Karl Storz SE & Co. KG and Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd., a Chinese medical catheter provider. The collaboration, established in May 2023, aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of endourology to improve patient care and surgical outcomes. The partnership offered the ClearPetra suction-evacuation ureteral access sheath alongside KARL STORZ endoscopic visualization devices for comprehensive urinary stone management. It also included an exclusive arrangement for the US distribution of the ClearPetra Stone-Removal System.

How is the rigid endoscopic lithotripsy devices market segmented?

This report segments the rigid endoscopic lithotripsy devices market like so:

1 By Type: Ultrasonic Lithotripsy, Ballistic Lithotripsy, Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy, Laser Lithotripsy

2 By Guidance System: Ureteroscopy, Cystoscopy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

3 By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4 By End-User: Adults, Pediatrics

Further subsegmentation are as follows:

1 By Ultrasonic Lithotripsy: Standard Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Devices, Portable Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Devices, Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Systems with Imaging

2 By Ballistic Lithotripsy: Standard Ballistic Lithotripsy Devices, Pneumatic Ballistic Lithotripsy Devices, High-Energy Ballistic Lithotripsy Systems

3 By Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy: Standard Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy Devices, Miniaturized Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy Devices, Automated Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy Systems

4 By Laser Lithotripsy: Holmium Laser Lithotripsy Devices, Pulsed Dye Laser Lithotripsy Devices, Thulium Laser Lithotripsy Devices

What is the regional outlook for the rigid endoscopic lithotripsy devices market?

In 2024, North America reigned as the largest market region for rigid endoscopic lithotripsy devices. However, the report covers various global regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

