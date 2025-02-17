Western Cape Environmental Affairs unveils biodiversity plan and protection strategy to strengthen environmental future proofing

The Western Cape Government and CapeNature are taking steps to protect the province’s rich biodiversity and critical ecological infrastructure by launching two strategies to boost environmental resilience.

These strategies will support the “Build Back Better” approach by focusing on protecting and restoring important natural areas, making them stronger and more resilient. While we can’t rebuild ecosystems like we do buildings, we can support them, so that they recover more effectively from damage and adapt to environmental changes.

Healthy ecosystems, such as wetlands, forests, and rivers, help reduce the impact of natural disasters like floods, fires, and droughts. By including nature in how we design and build infrastructure, we can create a safer and more sustainable future.

The first strategy, the 2023 Western Cape Biodiversity Spatial Plan (WCBSP), identifies priority areas for conservation and sustainable land use and serves as a blueprint for prioritising the province’s most valuable ecosystems. It will form the bedrock for sustainable development in the province.

The second strategy, the Western Cape Protected Areas Expansion Strategy (WCPAES) details an approach to expanding protected areas, ensuring that nature and people can thrive together.

The 2023 WCBSP identifies and prioritises important areas for conservation, integrating environmental protection with responsible land-use planning. The WCPAES takes this further by mapping out important areas for expansion of the protected area network to secure key ecological infrastructure, strengthen climate resilience, and support sustainable development. The 2023 WCBSP is the first provincial spatial plan in accordance with the Western Cape Biodiversity Act (Act 6 of 2021).

The economy and the environment are inextricably linked together, and all future planning must be implemented with this in mind. Environmental protection and expansion of the conservation estate remains a critical priority for the Western Cape Government.

Western Cape MECof Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell emphasised the link between biodiversity conservation and communities.

“Our province’s economy is deeply tied to nature. agriculture, tourism, and rural livelihoods depend on the long-term health of our ecosystems. Investing in conservation means investing in economic stability, food security, and sustainable job creation. Through providing upfront considerations for spatial planning, we provide key insights to existing and potential investors. Creating a vibrant economy and the jobs created through this remains our focus. Investors can begin their planning processes with the environmental sector considerations already on the table.”

CapeNature CEO Dr Ashley Naidoo said conservation was not just about protecting species but also bolstering the long-term sustainability of the Western Cape.

“A thriving conservation sector drives job creation through the provision of stable ecosystem services like water security for our industrial sectors. Healthy biodiversity and ecosystems also remain the most cost-effective way to improve society’s resilience to extreme weather and climate change impacts.”

The WCPAES has been published for public comment, giving stakeholders an opportunity to shape the future of conservation in the Western Cape. CapeNature invites all interested parties to review and comment on the Draft WCPAES, by visiting https://www.capenature.co.za/western-cape-protected-areas-expansion-strategy.

Written comments on the Draft Strategy must be submitted within 60 days from the date of publication of this Notice in the Provincial Gazette, which was 31 January 2025.

