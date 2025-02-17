Submit Release
Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities hosts first G20 technical meeting of the Empowerment of Women Working Group, 17 to 18 Feb

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is hosting the first G20 technical meeting of the Empowerment of Women Working Group (EWWG) from 17-18 February 2025. The EWWG is intended to strengthen the debate on gender equality and to support G20 countries to address gender inequalities and work towards the achievement of SDG 5 through the dissemination of best practices on public policies for the promotion of women's and girls' rights.

The hybrid meeting on the EWWG will outline the following key priorities: Policy Perspective on the care economy -paid and unpaid care work and household responsibilities; Promoting Finacial Inclusion of and for women and also Addressing gender-based violence and femicide.

As the Chair of the Empowerment of Women Working Group, South Africa aims to build upon Brazil’s initiatives and further contextualise the three EWWG priorities during its presidency.

Media enquiries:

Cassius Selala, Head of Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities 
Cell: 060 543 0672 

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, Spokesperson for the Minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities 
Cell: 083 406 6496

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica

