Minister Siviwe Gwarube hands over donated shoes to learners in Western Cape, 17 Feb

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, invites members of the media to join her for a special handover of donated sports shoes and takkies to learners in the Western Cape. This forms a part of the department’s efforts to ensure that no child is hindered from participating in sporting activities due to a lack of appropriate footwear. Too many times children in our school, who are otherwise talented, are unable to participate in school sports, but the Minister is committed to ensuring that no child gets left behind, including in school sports.

Event Details:

Date: Tomorrow, Monday, 17 February 2025

Vukukhanye Primary School, Gugulethu, Cape Town. Ny 102

Time: 08h00 – 08h30

Kwamfundo Secondary school, 16 Ncumo Road Harare Khayelitsha 7784

Time: 09h00-09h30

Paramount High School, 69 Rockies Cir, Tafelsig, Cape Town, 7785

Time: 10h00-10h30

Join us as we work towards ensuring that every child has the appropriate shoes to enjoy every aspect of their day at school.

Media RSVP:

For media inquiries and accreditation, please confirm your attendance by sending your name, organization, and contact

details to geldenhuis.t@dbe.gov.za or call 082 397 6250 by Sunday, 16 February 2025.

Media enquiries:

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

