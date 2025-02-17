Home Affairs on detaining Chidimma Adetshina’s mother in Cape Town

Investigators from the Department of Home Affairs, assisted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), this morning detained Ms Anabela Rungo, the mother of Ms Chidimma Adetshina, at a property in Cape Town. The Department withdrew Ms Rungo’s South African documentation in September 2024 after finding that it had been fraudulently obtained, rendering her ineligible to continue residing in South Africa.

In an apparent act of brazen disregard for the legal consequences of her conduct, it appears that Ms Rungo has defied her “undesirable” status through her Mozambican passport. Investigations are ongoing into further potential misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct.

During the operation this morning, investigators from the Counter Corruption and Immigration Services branches of the Department also found Adetshina’s under-aged child residing with Rungo.

After being processed by Home Affairs over her apparent illegal continued residence in South Africa, Ms Rungo will be handed over to the SAPS as she is also the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

Home Affairs is further liaising with the Department of Social Development and SAPS Child Protection Unit as it relates to protecting the interests of the under-age child.

The Department will provide further updates at opportune moments. No interviews will be taken on this matter at this stage.

Media Enquiries:

Siya Qoza

Cell: 082 898 1657

#GovZAUpdates