Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on murder of Imam Muhsin Hendricks

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has learned with shock of the brutal murder of Imam Muhsin Hendricks who was gunned down in Gqeberha today while attending a wedding.



Imam Hendricks is a renowned Muslim scholar and an avid advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, having served a number oforganisations championing the cause for equality along gender lines within the Muslim faith.



Imam Hendricks became the first Imam in the world to come out as gay in 1996, and was since removed from his position for coming out. He is the founder of the Inner Circle, a global muslim community advocating for a society free from discrimination based on religion, sexual orientation and gender identity. He also established the LGBTQIA+ inclusive Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque, where there is no gender segregation. More recently, Imam Hendricks led the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, which provides psycho-spiritual and social support to Muslims marginaliseddue to sexual orientation, gender identity, and belief.



The motive behind the Imam’s brutal murder remainsunknown, however, there are suspicions that the crime might be a religiously motivated hate crime.



This savage murder of Imam Hendricks is a stark reminder that the LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa continues to experience discrimination and hate crimes, despite our nation’s progressive legislation such as the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act (2023), enshrined in part to protect the rights of the queer community.



We remember Imam Hendricks for the brave words he uttered as he advanced the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights in the Muslim faith as he said: “The need to be authentic was greater than the fear to die.”



“This brutal murder is not just about Imam Hendricks, it is a direct assault on all movements, organisations and persons advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa. We call on the South African Police Services (SAPS) and all law enforcement agencies to strengthen their investigation, andtrack the persons responsible for justice to prevail.” said Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, MP.



Deputy Minister Letsike, MP will visit the home of Imam Muhsin Hendricks on Sunday, 16 February 2025 in Cape Town to pay her respects to the family.



