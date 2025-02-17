Minister John Steenhuisen briefs media on misleading information, 18 Feb
Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen will on Tuesday 18 February 2025, host a media briefing to set the record straight on recent misleading information that has been peddled by various institutions.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Tuesday: 18 February 2025
Time: 11H00-12H00
Venue:120 Plein Street, Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament
RSVP and enquiries: Joylene van Wyk, Agriculture Ministry Spokesperson
E-mail: JoyleneV@nda.agric.za
Cell: 083 292 7399
#GovZAUpdate
