Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts visits Centurion Fire Station, 17 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will visit the Centurion Fire Station to inspect the firefighting vehicles currently being stored at the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, on Monday, 17 February 2025, in Centurion, Pretoria.

Deputy Minister Swarts’ visit follows media reports indicating that firefighting vehicles are sitting idle in depots instead of being actively utilized for firefighting. Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality is among the municipalities that are earmarked to receive these vehicles, after the transfer process is completed, from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister’s visit as follows:

Date: Monday, 17 February 2025
Time: 12:00
Venue: 254 Basden Avenue, Centurion Fire Station, Lyttelton, Centurion, Pretoria

TO RSVP, please contact Michael Mokoena 082 906 5795 / mmokoena@dffe.gov.za or Banele Mabena  066 420 0144 / smabena@dffe.gov.za  

