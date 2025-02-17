Limpopo Education on 2025 school placement for eligible learners in Polokwane and Tzaneen

The Limpopo Department of Education is pleased to announce that the 2025 school placement process has been successfully completed, with all eligible learners allocated to schools in Polokwane and Tzaneen.

Following an extensive admission process, the department has ensured that every learner who applied for admission has been allocated a space. This achievement is a testament to the department's commitment to providing quality education to all learners.

The department worked diligently to address the backlog of unplaced learners in the four hotspot circuits of Pietersburg and Tzaneen. Majority of the learners were not admitted last year due to incomplete applications but were given the opportunity to appeal.

The department wishes to express its gratitude to parents and guardians for their patience and cooperation throughout the admission process. We also acknowledge the tireless efforts of our educators and staff who worked to ensure a smooth admission process.

The department remains committed to providing quality education to all learners and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every learner succeeds.

Transport arrangements will be made for learners who have been allocated spaces outside the 5-kilometer radius.

The deparment will in the coming week attend to the few remaining learners in Waterberg and Mogalakwena Education Districts.

