NSFAS condemns exploitation of vulnarable students by landlords

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) notes the article published in the Sunday World, dated 16th February 2025, titled “Unscrupulous landlords demands sex from students”.

The NSFAS strongly condemns the exploitation of vulnerable students and any acts of gender-based violence against students. NSFAS, in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the eThekwini TVET College will immediately launch an investigation into the reported incidents and will communicate the findings upon conclusion.

Furthermore, NSFAS will assist violated students to file charges against perpetrators who were found wanting. Should the investigations on the allegations against the landlords prove to be veracious, NSFAS will take decisive action, which may include blacklisting and terminating the services of the implicated landlords, to ensure student safety.

Moreover, NSFAS notes with concern the deliberate silence by the Sunday World newspaper to report on the extensive response provided by NSFAS in this regard. Despite receiving a comprehensive response from NSFAS addressing the reported student-related concerns, the publication chose not to include key details, creating a misleading narrative.

Regarding the issue of outstanding payments, on the 31st January 2025, NSFAS released a circular to all public institutions on measures undertake to ensure that NSFAS funded students are registered.

In respect of students affected by the Close – Out project, where outstanding fees are payable by NSFAS, students should be allowed re-enrolment and details of the affected students are to be shared with the NSFAS Servicing teams deployed to all public universities and colleges.

In respect of the NSFAS Loan Scheme, NSFAS has already distributed the names of qualifying applicants with respective institutions. While institutions are finalising submission of the required documentations for the NSFAS Loan Scheme, NSFAS has advised institutions to afford this cohort of students to register, including securing accommodation, within reasonable timelines aligned to the institution’s 2025 academic calendar.

In respect of the 2024 outstanding allocations for NSFAS funded students, NSFAS has requested institutions to allow registration and graduation for affected students. NSFAS undertakes to settle outstanding tuition and related fees.

NSFAS beneficiaries are not expected to pay any registration fee in all public Post School Education and Training institutions.

Enquiries: media@nsfas.org.za

#GovZAUpdates