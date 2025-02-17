A' Street and City Furniture Design Award Announces Comprehensive Prize Package for 2024

Street and City Furniture Awards 2025

International Street and City Furniture Awards Reveals Extensive Benefits Package Including Exhibition, PR Campaign, and Global Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A' Street and City Furniture Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition dedicated to advancing innovation in street furniture design, has announced its comprehensive prize package for the 2024-2025 competition period. The award program aims to recognize and celebrate excellence in street furniture design through a rigorous, blind peer-review evaluation process. Organized annually since 2008, the competition has established itself as a significant platform for showcasing outstanding achievements in street and city furniture design. The award provides a fair and ethical competitive platform for designers , brands, and manufacturers to demonstrate their expertise on an international stage.The recognition of excellence in street furniture design has become increasingly vital as cities worldwide focus on creating more livable, sustainable urban spaces. The A' Street and City Furniture Design Award addresses this need by identifying and promoting innovative solutions that enhance public spaces, improve user experience, and contribute to urban development. The competition serves as a catalyst for advancement in the field, encouraging the development of street furniture that combines functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.The competition welcomes entries from professional designers, architects, urban planners, furniture manufacturers, and brands. Eligible works include benches, lighting fixtures, waste receptacles, bicycle racks, bus shelters, and other street furniture elements that contribute to the urban landscape. Participants may submit their entries until February 28th, 2025, with results announced on May 1st, 2025. The competition evaluates entries based on innovation, functionality, aesthetics, sustainability, and social impact.Entries undergo evaluation through a meticulous blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising design professionals, academics, and industry experts. The assessment criteria include innovation, functionality, aesthetics, ergonomics, durability, sustainability, and social impact. Each submission receives thorough consideration based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring a fair and transparent judging process.Winners receive the prestigious A' Design Award trophy, winner's certificate, and lifetime license to use the winner's logo. The comprehensive prize package includes inclusion in the International Design Yearbook, exhibition opportunities at international venues, an extensive PR campaign, press release distribution, and promotion through various media channels. Winners also gain access to networking opportunities, business development resources, and global exposure through multiple platforms.The A' Street and City Furniture Design Award supports the advancement of urban design by recognizing innovations that enhance public spaces and improve quality of life. Through celebrating excellence in street furniture design, the award promotes solutions that contribute to more sustainable, accessible, and enjoyable urban environments. The competition serves as a catalyst for positive change in urban landscapes worldwide.Interested parties may learn more at:About A' Street and City Furniture Design AwardThe A' Street and City Furniture Design Award is a distinguished competition that recognizes excellence in street and urban furniture design. The award provides a platform for designers, manufacturers, and brands to showcase innovative solutions that enhance public spaces. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and a blind peer-review process, the competition identifies outstanding achievements that contribute to improving urban environments and public life. The award aims to promote advancements in street furniture design while fostering sustainable and user-centered urban development.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award is an international juried design competition established to recognize excellence across all design disciplines. Based in Como, Italy, the competition operates through a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria. The award program aims to advance society through good design by motivating creators to develop superior products and projects. Operating since 2008, A' Design Award connects innovative designers with global opportunities while promoting the significance of design in enhancing quality of life. Interested parties may explore past laureates and participate at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.