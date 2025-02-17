PHILIPPINES, February 17 - Press Release

February 17, 2025 Pimentel urges PBBM to sign Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers, highlights role of Marikina BHWs Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III called for the immediate signing into law of the Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers, emphasizing its long-overdue benefits for the country's frontline health volunteers. The Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers bill aims to professionalize BHWs by ensuring fair compensation, access to training, and inclusion in government plantilla positions. "Niratipikahan na ng Senado at Kamara ang BICAM Report sa Magna Carta para sa Barangay Health Workers. Ang kailangan na lang ay ang lagda ng Pangulo," Pimentel said. "Wala dapat maging balakid sa pagpirma nito dahil dumaan ito sa masusing pag-aaral, lalo na sa aspeto ng pondo," he added. Pimentel, who voted in favor of Senate Bill No. 2838, stressed the importance of the measure in recognizing and protecting the rights of over 400,000 Barangay Health Workers across the country. In Marikina, where Barangay Health Workers have long been at the forefront of community health initiatives, local volunteers echoed Pimentel's call, citing the importance of adequate funding and job security. Many BHWs in the city have served for years without sufficient benefits, despite their essential role in vaccination drives, maternal health programs, and emergency response, according to Pimentel. "Matagal nang naglilingkod ang ating BHWs sa mga komunidad, lalo na noong pandemya. Panahon na para mabigyan sila ng nararapat na benepisyo at suporta," he said. In January 2025, Pimentel proposed higher taxes on vape and heated tobacco products as a potential funding source for BHW honoraria. "Kailangan nating tiyakin na may sapat na pondo para sa kanilang honoraria. Isa sa mga maaaring pagkunan ay ang mas mataas na buwis sa vape at heated tobacco products," he explained. Now that the Magna Carta of BHWs only needs the President's signature, Pimentel expressed hope that it will not face any delays or vetoes. "Matagal nang hinihintay ng ating Barangay Health Workers ang batas na ito. Umaasa tayo na pipirmahan ito ng Pangulo nang walang anumang hadlang," he said.

