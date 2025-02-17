PHILIPPINES, February 17 - Press Release

February 17, 2025 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the 10-month-old victim of online sexual abuse and exploitation Nakakagimbal. Bilang nanay, ang sakit sa puso malamang may musmos na inabuso't inalipusta kapalit ng pera. I laud the National Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Division for apprehending the perpetrator. Maraming salamat sa kanila at sa National Coordination Center Against OSAEC sa pagtutok sa kasong ito. However, as author of the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children Law, I am disappointed that the implementation of the measure does not seem to proactively protect children from this unspeakable violence. I cannot help but think that we are not doing enough. The Anti-OSAEC Law imposes responsibilities on social media platforms, and yet nagawa pa rin ang mga karumal-dumal na krimen gamit ang Facebook at WhatsApp. Muli akong nananawagan sa mga social media companies na paigtingin ang kanilang mga regulasyon. Hindi na nga matugunan ang fake news, hindi pa maprotektahan ang ating mga anak. I will be calling a Senate inquiry on this matter, as well as on new trends on OSAEC. Nag-sampa din ako ng resolution sa Senado para siyasatin ang mahalagang usapin na ito. Panagutin natin kung kina-kailangan ang mga internet service providers, ang mga e-wallet, o ang mga remittance center na maaaring naging bahagi ng paglago nitong OSAEC. We need to strengthen our whole-of-nation approach to this unfortunate and complicated issue. Our children should not and should never be for sale.

