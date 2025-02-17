PHILIPPINES, February 17 - Press Release

February 17, 2025 Pimentel praises signing of new PH-UAE treaties Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III commended the recently signed agreements between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including the Treaty on Extradition, the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, and the Treaty on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons. Pimentel underscored that these treaties represent a crucial advancement in strengthening legal cooperation between the two countries, ensuring that justice is upheld and criminals are held accountable. "These agreements are vital in upholding the rule of law and ensuring that fugitives cannot escape justice by hiding abroad," Pimentel said. "They also serve as a safeguard for our overseas Filipinos in the UAE while strengthening our diplomatic ties." He also pointed out the significance of the Treaty on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, which would allow convicted Filipinos in the UAE to serve their sentences in the Philippines, aiding in their rehabilitation and reintegration with their families. "This agreement will help our fellow Filipinos serve their sentences closer to home, making rehabilitation more effective and humane," he added. Pimentel called on the government and the Senate to fast-track the ratification process to ensure the immediate enforcement of these treaties. "We must act swiftly to enforce these agreements and maximize their benefits for our justice system, our diplomatic relations, and, most importantly, our people," Pimentel concluded. Pimentel and Special Envoy to the UAE for Trade and Investments Kathryna Yu Pimentel had recently joined the Philippine delegation to the World Governments Summit led by First Lady Liza Marcos in Dubai, UAE. "Together, we are working towards innovative solutions for the challenges facing our world," Pimentel concluded. ****** https://globalnation.inquirer.net/264112/ph-uae-sign-treaties-on-extradition-legal-assistance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.