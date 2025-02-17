Grand Adventures’ Continental Divide Snowmobile Tour Named One of the Top 52 Adventures in North America for 2025

Ride The Continental Divide Reject Average 2025 Adventure Calendar Grand Adventures Featured as 52 Best In North America

WINTER PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Adventures’ Continental Divide Snowmobile Tour has been named one of the Top 52 Adventures in North America for 2025 by the Reject Average Travel and Adventure Club for their annual adventure calendar. The exclusive calendar selection highlights the most thrilling and unforgettable experiences, with one adventure featured for each week of the year.

Reject Average, a private travel club boasting over 1,200 executive members and 180,000 subscribers, releases its 52-Week World Tour list each year, spotlighting the best adventure experiences. The 2025 calendar, which features Grand Adventures among the elite destinations, is now available for free at www.rejectaverage.com/calendar.

“Our Continental Divide Snowmobile Tour is famous for a reason,” said a spokesperson for Grand Adventures. “We're always excited to showcase our snow and machines to families across the nation.”

Reject Average praised the experience, stating, “Grand Adventures' snowmobile tours are an annual favorite for our members and subscribers. It’s no surprise they made the best in North America this year.”

The Continental Divide Snowmobile Tour offers both fully guided and self-guided experiences, taking riders to one of the most breathtaking panoramic spots on the continent. Whether for families, first-timers, or experienced riders, the adventure delivers unmatched views and a unforgettable experience.

About Grand Adventures

Grand Adventures is one of the largest snowmobile tour operators in North America, known for offering exceptional guided and self-guided snowmobiling experiences in the Rocky Mountains. With options that cater to all ages (4+) and abilities, from first timers to lifelong riders, they provide a memorable experience showcasing the awe-inspiring scenery of Grand County that will become an experience that guests return to for year after year.

For more information on the Continental Divide Snowmobile Tour, visit www.GrandAdventures.com.

About Reject Average Travel and Adventure Club

Reject Average is a private travel club that curates unique experiences for adventure seekers worldwide. Their 52-Week World Tour list for 2026 is set to release later this year, continuing their tradition of showcasing the best adventure experiences across the globe. For more information visit www.rejectaverage.com





