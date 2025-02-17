Collagen Supplement Market to Reach USD 3.08 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages

Collagen Supplement Market Collagen Supplement Market Regional Analysis

Collagen Supplement Market Set for Robust Growth: Rising Demand for Skin Health and Joint Support Drives Market Expansion

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global collagen supplement market is projected to be valued at approximately USD 1,655.7 million in 2024. With the rising demand for collagen-based drinks and food products, the market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. By 2034, the global collagen supplement industry share is anticipated to reach nearly USD 3,089.7 million, driven by increasing consumer awareness and evolving health trends.The Collagen Supplement Market refers to the global industry focused on the production, distribution, and sale of collagen-based dietary supplements. These supplements are widely used in nutricosmetics, functional foods, and medical applications to promote skin health, joint support, muscle recovery, and overall well-being.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3134363731 Several factors contribute to the market's growth, including the rising expenditure on healthcare and personal care, particularly in developing regions. The increasing urban population has also led to the development of innovative healthcare supplements tailored to meet modern dietary and lifestyle needs. Furthermore, the continuous introduction of environmentally friendly and effective skincare products is expected to boost market expansion, catering to a broad range of skincare regimes.Additionally, the growing demand for immune health supplements has intensified the need for increased consumer awareness regarding collagen's benefits. As individuals become more conscious of holistic well-being, the collagen supplement industry is likely to experience sustained growth in the coming years.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:• The global collagen supplement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2024-2034).• Increasing consumer awareness of skin health, joint health, and anti-aging benefits is fueling market demand.• The North American region holds the largest market share, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region.• Key players include Vital Proteins (USA), NeoCell (USA), Garden of Life (USA), Shiseido Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Amway (USA), among others.• Bovine collagen dominates the market segment, followed by marine and porcine collagen sources.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 (2024-2034)The Collagen Supplement Market is experiencing steady growth worldwide, with notable regional variations in CAGR from 2024 to 2034.• United States (6.2% CAGR): The U.S. leads the market with the highest growth rate. This is driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding skin health, joint support, and protein supplementation. The growing trend of functional foods and nutraceuticals is further fueling demand.• Germany (6% CAGR): Europe’s stronghold in the collagen supplement market is evident in Germany’s significant growth. The demand is fueled by a rising aging population seeking anti-aging and mobility benefits, along with a surge in demand for clean-label and high-quality collagen products.• India (5.8% CAGR): India is a rapidly expanding market due to increasing disposable income, urbanization, and heightened interest in wellness and preventive healthcare. The popularity of plant-based and marine collagen is also gaining traction.• China (5.4% CAGR): China’s collagen supplement market is growing steadily, backed by rising beauty-conscious consumers, government support for health products, and the presence of major domestic players catering to functional food and beverage sectors.• Japan (5% CAGR): As a mature market, Japan continues to see steady growth, primarily due to its long-standing history of collagen consumption. The demand is sustained by innovations in supplement formulations and the popularity of collagen-infused beverages and skincare products.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/collagen-supplements-market 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The global collagen protein supplement market is currently moderately competitive and the rivalry is expected to intense during the projected years. Key players operating in collagen supplements have limited manufacturing capacity, with product manufacturing plants located close to raw material sources, resulting in low prices of raw materials. Manufacturers are also involved in the product's distribution via vast distribution channels distributed across developed economies such as North America and Europe.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• In February 2024, Loreal developed the second iteration of its Age Perfect Collagen Royal Anti-Aging Face Cream, effectively tapping into the rapidly expanding recombinant collagen market in China.• In November 2023, Elemis declared to introduce Pro-Collagen Skin Future Supplements in 2024. The product containing food-grade hyaluronic acid, an antioxidant combination, chlorella, and vitamins A and C ingredients is priced at USD 99 and is available only at QVC.• In 2020, Life Extension Introduces a New Hydrolyzed Collagen Supplement: Peptides of Collagen for Skin and Joints.• In 2021, Ancient Nutrition, a supplement company based on regenerative agriculture, launched its latest line of collagen peptide formulas, which are clinically proven to deliver efficacious results in as little as one day.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭• Ancient Nutrition• Nitta Gelatin Inc.• Darling Ingredients Inc.• Koninklijke DSM N.V.• CONNOILS LL• Collagen Matrix• Titan Biotech Ltd• Protein SA• Life Extension• GELITA AG• Weishardt• Tessenderlo Group NV• LAPI GELATINE S.p.a.• ITALGELATINE S.p.A.• Trobas Gelatine B.V.𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:• Gelatin• Hydrolyzed• NativeBy Form Type:• Powder• Liquid• Pills & GummiesBy Source:• Bovine• Porcine• Marine & PoultryBy End Use:• Nutritional Products• Snacks & Cereals• Dairy Products• Beverages• Meat & Poultry• Bakery & Confectionery• Other End UsersBy Sales Channel:• B2B or Direct Sales• B2C or Indirect Saleso Modern Tradeo Traditional Grocery Storeso Convenience Storeso Specialty Storeso Online Retail Storeso OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Europe• East Asia• South Asia and Pacific• Middle East and Africa (MEA)𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:Fiber Supplements Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fiber-supplements-market Calcium Supplements Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/calcium-supplements-market Multi Nutritional Supplement Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/multi-nutritional-supplement-market Liver Health Supplements Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/liver-health-supplements-market Psychobiotic Supplements Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/psychobiotic-supplements-market Vegan Vitamins and Supplements Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vegan-vitamins-and-supplements-market Glucosamine Supplement Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glucosamine-supplement-market Feed Supplements Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/feed-supplements-market Cognitive Health Supplement Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cognitive-health-supplement-market Demand and Trends Analysis of Dietary Supplements in Korea: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/demand-and-trends-analysis-of-dietary-supplements-in-korea Gut Health Supplement Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gut-health-supplement-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Future Market Insights IncChristiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.