Pre-orders for the 1/3 scale 'Alien 3 (Film) Dog Alien ' statue began Feb. 20, 2025

1/3 Scale " Museum Masterline XL Alien 3 (Film) Dog Alien " statue

Prime 1 Studio has announced the release of its latest product under the "Prime 1 Statue": the 'Museum Masterline XL Alien 3 (Film) Dog Alien' statue.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Prime 1 Studio") has announced the release of its latest product under the high-end statue brand "PRIME 1 STATUE": the " Museum Masterline XL Alien 3 (Film) Dog Alien " statue. Pre-orders will begin on February 20, 2025, with the product scheduled for release around August 2026.The Dog Alien from the movie "Alien 3" has been brought to life as a 1/3 scale statue, standing at a height of 114 cm. Prime 1 Studio first created this Xenomorph in 2017. Now, after eight years, this newly released version features a larger "XL size" and enhanced sculpting and painting precision.The distinctive pose is designed to capture the creature entwining itself within the facility on "Fiorina 161." It expresses the Dog Alien’s high agility and the tension of an unpredictable attack. The head has been intricately sculpted, with the internal structure of the dome precisely detailed. The fangs are finished with a metallic coating to enhance their texture. The biomechanical body is accentuated with a contrast of black and brown tones, creating depth and a sleek, wet-like sheen.The back of the base features a diorama of the "Dogburster," recreating one of the film’s most striking scenes.The DX Bonus Version includes an alternate head sculpt with clenched fangs and a title logo plate with green lettering on a black background. Additionally, as an exclusive bonus for this version, the "Queen Facehugger" is also included. Its distinctive body, sharp claws, and membrane structure have been intricately sculpted.Product name:Museum Masterline XL Alien 3 (Film) Dog Alien DX Bonus VersionRetail price USD: $2299Edition size: 500Arrival date: Aug 2026Scale: 1/3H: 114cm W: 63cm D: 77cmWeight: 45.8 KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional items- Alien 3 themed base- Two (2) swappable heads (open mouth, closed mouth)- Two (2) swappable inner mouths (extended, retracted)- One (1) head stand- Two (2) title logo plates (metal, black)- One (1) Queen facehugger *bonus partCopyright:TM & (C) 20th Century StudiosFor more information, visit our online store

