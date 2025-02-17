Iconic chicken salt producer adds flavour to 10,000 businesses using state brand

In a major milestone for the State Brand, more than 10,000 South Australian businesses have officially signed up to proudly display the iconic South Australian logo on their products, websites, signage and advertising.

Since Brand SA was relaunched by the Malinauskas Government in late 2022, thousands more businesses from across the state have jumped on board to represent SA.

One of the recent businesses to sign up to use the State Brand is iconic chicken salt pioneer Mitani Group.

A proudly South Australian innovation, chicken salt was originally created as a seasoning for rotisserie chickens but has become a nationally beloved all-purpose seasoning for hot chips, seafood and more.

Established in 1979, Mitani has grown to become one of Australia’s most innovative food product developers and manufacturers, supplying some of the country’s largest and best-known food companies.

The family business, now in its third generation, has more than 70 staff across two locations in South Australia and has expanded into other areas of food production including stuffings, dressings and seasonings.

Using the State Brand, businesses help consumers identify products and services that are truly local. Research done by Brand SA shows that 90 per cent of South Australians want to support local businesses.

Cucina Classica, a proud South Australian producer of ready-meals and sauces, was an early adopter of the State Brand and has been using it for more than 10 years.

Since applying the brand, Cucina Classica attributes their success in being stocked at major supermarkets to their use of the State Brand.

Not only that, the business has noticed interstate consumers increasingly recognise the South Australian State Brand logo as an indicator of quality.

Applying to use the State Brand is free, and takes only a few minutes. It’s been widely adopted by a range of industries including food, wine, hospitality and tourism, as well as technology, retail, trades, services and sports. Any South Australian business stands to benefit from its widespread recognition.

Registered businesses join a community of members, and gain access to a suite of assets to elevate their marketing.

To apply to use the State Brand, go to www.brand.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

The State Brand has gone from strength to strength since the Malinauskas Government brought it back.

Not only does the state’s icon swell local pride, but we’re also seeing it drive better commercial results here and interstate.

As more top-quality South Australian business get on board, the prestige of our state’s products and services will only grow.

I encourage any South Australian business, of any size or industry, to consider the benefits of registering to use the State Brand – it's completely free.

Attributable to Lewis Mitani, Chief Sales Officer, Mitani Group

We are proud to be the 10,000th member to join Brand SA (or there abouts), and this milestone further solidifies our commitment to promoting the excellence of South Australian businesses.

At Mitani, we have been part of the South Australian food manufacturing community since 1979, and this partnership aligns with our values of innovation, quality, and support for local industries.

As a family-owned business, we look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of our state and its reputation for producing world-class products.

Attributable to Roberto Cardone, CEO, Cucina Classica

South Australians look for the logo and we use that as a selling point. Because of that, there are a lot of small producers who would do very well out of registering.

For me, it’s simply about being proud.

Let’s be proud about being South Australian and not shy away from it.

When we put the Brand SA logo on our products, we get recognised pretty well throughout Australia – as people know that good ingredients and good produce come from here.