Specialist nurses helping hundreds of South Australians with Parkinson’s

Release date: 17/02/25

Nearly 1700 South Australians living with Parkinson’s have had greater access to free specialised healthcare thanks to a Malinauskas Labor Government funding commitment to employ specialist nurses.

In 2022, the State Government committed $2.5 million in funding to The Hospital Research Foundation Group to employ a team of five Parkinson’s Nurse Specialists in a bid to address a critical gap in care for people living with Parkinson's and other neurological conditions.

Since January 2023, 1697 people from across South Australia have benefitted from one-on-one consultations with the Parkinson’s nursing team, including 538 people living in regional parts of the state.

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative condition with complex motor and non-motor symptoms including rigidity, tremor, pain, gastrointestinal issues, depression and memory, thinking and sleep problems.

The nurses are based at The Hospital Research Foundation Group – Parkinson’s office at Unley with the flexibility to travel to metropolitan and regional areas to suit their clients’ needs.

The team meets with a client either at their home, aged care facility, in hospital or at The Hospital Research Foundation Group – Parkinson’s office at Unley, where they conduct a holistic assessment to identify areas of concern and develop a care plan.

Their support includes education about Parkinson’s, what treatments are available, managing symptoms, health and wellbeing counselling, family and carer support, and more.

This has helped boost quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s through specialised advice and hospital avoidance, and helped close the gap for clients based regionally.

The commitment has also helped with:

Developing a self-reporting tool that clients can use to communicate changes or concerns with their Parkinson’s Nurse Specialist

Running a pilot support group program for clients in residential aged care facilities

Manning the Parkinson’s support line to assist with community concerns

Offering consultations and seminars in regional areas including Kangaroo Island, Mount Gambier, Port Lincoln, the Riverland, Yorke Peninsula and the State’s Far North.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

We saw there was a critical gap in care for people with Parkinson’s and other neurological conditions and so we committed funding to help improve their lives.

That funding has allowed a dedicated team of specialist nurses to be employed and it’s fantastic to see them helping so many South Australians with Parkinson’s, no matter where they live in the state.

I’m so grateful to this expert team of nurses who are delivering such careful and tailored care to the many South Australians living with Parkinson’s and their families.

Attributable to Brianna Press, Parkinson’s Nurse and Health Line Lead, The Hospital Research Foundation Group

Our team of Parkinson’s Nurse Specialists have been invaluable in supporting people living with Parkinson’s and their families through better education, better managing their symptoms and medications, and so much more.

The symptoms of Parkinson’s are complex and affect people in different ways. By improving access to specialised one-on-one Parkinson’s care, people feel better equipped to manage their condition which boosts overall quality of life.

Our nursing team have the time to spend with clients and their families and carers.

The service is free and the open referral system means you can refer yourself.

Regional areas have been one of the biggest winners from this service and our Parkinson’s nurses love helping regional clients in all corners of the state.