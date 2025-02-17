Plutus Trade Base Expands Services to Include U.S. Traders

Plutus Trade Base (PTB) announces the expansion of its proprietary trading services to U.S. traders, offering funded accounts and profit-sharing opportunities. The firm provides access through TradeLocker and TradingView platforms, features a live Discord trading room, and supports a range of trading instruments, including forex, equities, commodities, and other asset classes.





LIMASSOL, Cyprus , Feb. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plutus Trade Base (PTB ), a proprietary trading firm, has announced that it will begin offering its services to traders in the United States. The company provides funded trading accounts, allowing traders to access capital without risking personal funds.

PTB operates by evaluating traders through a structured assessment process. Successful participants gain access to funding and can receive payouts based on their trading performance. The company states that its model is designed to provide traders with more flexibility while maintaining clear trading conditions and rules.

“The expansion into the U.S. is an important step for us,” said the of CEO of Plutus Trade Base. “Many traders in the U.S. are looking for alternative funding options, and we are working to provide them with a structured and transparent solution.”

As part of the expansion, PTB has integrated with the TradeLocker and TradingView platforms. The company supports various trading instruments, including forex, stocks, and commodities. It also offers different funding models, including instant funding and challenge-based accounts. The firm states that its payout system includes multiple options, such as cryptocurrency withdrawals.

The company has also introduced a live trading room on Discord, where traders can participate in discussions, share strategies, and engage in real-time trading sessions. The live trading room includes screen-sharing capabilities and allows participants to join via webcam, facilitating a more interactive learning environment.

PTB states that it aims to provide clear terms and policies to address common concerns within the proprietary trading industry. The company’s rules outline drawdown limits, profit targets, and withdrawal procedures, which it describes as being structured to create a fair and consistent trading environment.

“We are focused on providing traders with opportunities while ensuring that our processes remain transparent and accessible,” said PTB’s CEO. “Our goal is to support traders in improving their skills and achieving sustainable growth.”

Proprietary trading firms have seen increased attention in recent years, with more traders seeking access to capital outside of traditional brokerage models. PTB joins other firms in the industry that offer funded accounts and profit-sharing models.

PTB states that it will continue to refine its offerings and expand its reach in the coming months.

About Plutus Trade Base

Plutus Trade Base (PTB) is a proprietary trading firm that provides traders with access to funded accounts. The company evaluates traders through a structured process, offering funding and payout options based on performance. PTB supports multiple trading platforms and instruments and provides a live trading community for traders worldwide.

Contact Information

Name: Max

Company: Plutus Trade Base

Website: https://plutustradebase.com/

Email: support@plutustradebase.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9c5aea4-5b93-4f19-b1aa-a32da02b703b

