Submit Release
News Search

There were 160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,552 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3000582

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo                          

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 2/16/25 at approximately 1748 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Annabelle Recierdo                                             

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/16/25 at approximately 1748 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks initiated a traffic stop on US Route 7 in the town of Arlington for multiple observed motor vehicle violations. Troopers made contact with the operator, Recierdo (29). Indicators of impairment were observed and investigation determined that Recierdo had operated under the influence. Recierdo was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury for processing. Recierdo was later released and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on March 3rd, 2025 at 8:30 AM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:  3/3/2025          

COURT: Bennington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attatched

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1, Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more