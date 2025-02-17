Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3000582

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 2/16/25 at approximately 1748 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Annabelle Recierdo

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/16/25 at approximately 1748 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks initiated a traffic stop on US Route 7 in the town of Arlington for multiple observed motor vehicle violations. Troopers made contact with the operator, Recierdo (29). Indicators of impairment were observed and investigation determined that Recierdo had operated under the influence. Recierdo was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury for processing. Recierdo was later released and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on March 3rd, 2025 at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/3/2025

COURT: Bennington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attatched

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.