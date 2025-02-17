Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3000582
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 2/16/25 at approximately 1748 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Annabelle Recierdo
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/16/25 at approximately 1748 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks initiated a traffic stop on US Route 7 in the town of Arlington for multiple observed motor vehicle violations. Troopers made contact with the operator, Recierdo (29). Indicators of impairment were observed and investigation determined that Recierdo had operated under the influence. Recierdo was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury for processing. Recierdo was later released and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on March 3rd, 2025 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/3/2025
COURT: Bennington County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attatched
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
