Re: update #2 Re: vt rt 105 SHELDON NEAR 7530 VT RT 105
ALL OF VT RT 105 IN SHELDON IS RE-OPENED AND THE VEHICLE HAS BEEN REMOVED AT THIS TIME.
Sent: Sunday, February 16, 2025 8:17 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: update #1 Re: vt rt 105 SHELDON NEAR 7530 VT RT 105
THE WESTBOUND LANE OF VT RT 105 IN SHELDON HAS RE-OPENED AT THIS TIME.
Sent: Sunday, February 16, 2025 7:41 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: vt rt 105 SHELDON NEAR 7530 VT RT 105
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
ST ALBANS BARRACKS
NEWS RELEASE - HIGHWAY/TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION
VT RT 105 IN SHELDON IN THE AREA OF #7530 WILL BE CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS FOR VEHICLE IN ROADWAY DUE TO HEAVY SNOW.
WILL LAST UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE THOUGH AT LEAST A HALF AN HOUR.
UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS NECESSARY.
EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA, SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES OR IF YOU DO NOT NEED TO GO OUT STAY WHERE YOU ARE. OTHERWISE DRIVE WITH CARE.
