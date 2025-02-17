VSP BCI Troop B East - Royalton / Non suspicious Death investigation

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B2000832

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Dan Hall

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-East Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2/14/25 at 9:25 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, Brookfield, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/14/25 at approximately 9:25 PM the Vermont State Police in Royalton Barracks received a report of grey Hyundai Elantra parked on VT Route 14 in Brookfield for an extended period of time. Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the scene and located two unresponsive subjects sitting in the vehicle. Barre Town Rescue responded to provide medical services however the individuals were pronounced deceased. Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified and responded to the scene to perform a death investigation. State police identified a 59-year-old female and a 63-year-old male decedent inside the vehicle. The preliminary investigation does not indicate that the death is suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. No additional information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing, and the Vermont State Police will provide updates when possible.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall, Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933.