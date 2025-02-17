update #1 Re: vt rt 105 SHELDON NEAR 7530 VT RT 105

THE WESTBOUND LANE OF VT RT 105 IN SHELDON HAS RE-OPENED AT THIS TIME.

VT RT 105 IN SHELDON IN THE AREA OF #7530 WILL BE CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS FOR VEHICLE IN ROADWAY DUE TO HEAVY SNOW.

WILL LAST UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE THOUGH AT LEAST A HALF AN HOUR.





UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS NECESSARY.





EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA, SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES OR IF YOU DO NOT NEED TO GO OUT STAY WHERE YOU ARE. OTHERWISE DRIVE WITH CARE.
















