Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,680 in the last 365 days.

update #1 Re: vt rt 105 SHELDON NEAR 7530 VT RT 105

THE WESTBOUND LANE OF VT RT 105 IN SHELDON HAS RE-OPENED AT THIS TIME.




From: Field, Louise
Sent: Sunday, February 16, 2025 7:41 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: vt rt 105 SHELDON NEAR 7530 VT RT 105

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

ST ALBANS BARRACKS


NEWS RELEASE - HIGHWAY/TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION


VT RT 105 IN SHELDON IN THE AREA OF #7530 WILL BE CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS FOR VEHICLE IN ROADWAY DUE TO HEAVY SNOW.

WILL LAST UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE THOUGH  AT LEAST A HALF AN HOUR.


UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS NECESSARY.


EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA, SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES OR IF YOU DO NOT NEED TO GO OUT STAY WHERE YOU ARE.  OTHERWISE DRIVE WITH CARE.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

update #1 Re: vt rt 105 SHELDON NEAR 7530 VT RT 105

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more