RE: Roadway Closure - OPEN

Both Lanes are now Back Open. From: Norton, Kimberly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Sunday, February 16, 2025 7:35 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Roadway Closure EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Us Route 7 S by New Haven Rd in Ferrisburgh is closed due to a crash. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.